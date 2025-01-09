Inslee statement on Washington resources supporting California wildfire response

WASHINGTON, January 9 - Washington state is currently pulling together resources that have been requested from California via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The state’s Emergency Management Division is working with fire departments across the state to coordinate nine task forces made up of 45 engines, 11 trucks and 146 personnel. Additionally, the state’s Department of Natural Resources is sending additional fire equipment and personnel.

Gov. Jay Inslee provided the following statement:

“As wildfires ravage parts of Southern California, our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating disaster. The destruction has been immense, and the brave men and women on the front lines are putting their lives at risk to protect communities and save lives.

“I have been in touch with Governor Newsom and have assured him that Washington stands ready to do whatever we can to assist in this crisis. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the dedicated firefighters and first responders from Washington state who have volunteered to assist in the fight against these fires. Their selflessness and commitment to helping others, regardless of state lines, is a testament to the strength of our shared values and the spirit of service that defines us.

“Washington’s fire crews are some of the best around, and I have no doubt their expertise and tireless efforts will make a real difference in the lives of those affected. To all of our firefighters, their families, and their support teams—thank you for your unwavering dedication to keeping people safe. We stand with you and with the people of California during this difficult time.”