Canton Municipal Judge Returning to Stark County Bench

Judge Curt Werren

A new probate judge will be taking office in Stark County late next month.

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Curt Werren to be the Stark County Probate Court judge. He will take office on Feb. 21, filling the vacant seat left by Judge Dixie Parks, who retired.

Judge Werren previously served on the Stark County Common Pleas Court in the general division before taking the bench on the Canton Municipal Court in 2015. Prior to serving in the judiciary, he was a regional CEO and executive director of the American Red Cross from 2010 until 2013. His law career began in 1992 as an attorney for Day, Ketterer.

Judge Werren earned his law degree from Ohio State University in 1992. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Grove City College in 1989.

Away from the bench, Judge Werren is active in a number of community and professional organizations, including the Ohio Judicial Conference, the Association of Municipal/County Court Judges of Ohio, and the Stark County Bar Association.

He serves on the Stark State College Foundation Board, the SAM Center-Service to Area Military, and the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. Additionally, he is a member of the Rotary Club of Canton.

To retain his seat, Judge Werren must run for election in November 2026.