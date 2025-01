Freight Technologies Announces Change of Auditor

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech'' or “Freight Technologies'' or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, today announced that it has changed its independent registered public accounting and auditing firm from Marcum LLP (“Marcum” or “Former Auditor”) to TAAD LLP (“TAAD” or Successor Auditor”), effective immediately.

The Successor Auditor’s engagement became effective January 6, 2025, and until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, while, at the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned effective January 7, 2025.

The decision to change the independent registered public accounting firm was recommended and approved by the Audit Committee of the board of directors of the Company.

"We are pleased to announce the engagement of TAAD, a highly reputable name in the marketplace with a strong public company practice. We thank Marcum for their assistance, expertise and guidance in 2024," said Don Quinby, Chief Financial Officer of Freight Technologies.

During the Company’s most recent fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and for the subsequent interim period through January 7, 2025, the Company had no “disagreements” (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K) with Marcum on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

During the Company’s most recent fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and for the subsequent interim period through January 7, 2025, there was no “reportable event,” as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K and the instructions related thereto.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; and Waavely, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

About TAAD LLP

TAAD, LLP is a PCAOB-registered assurance, audit, tax and advisory firm with significant expertise helping companies go public through reverse mergers, initial public offerings, and self-filings. With a deep understanding of U.S. GAAP and IFRS, the firm ensures compliance with complex financial reporting standards. TAAD, LLP is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices in New York, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Tokyo, and provides services to clients across the United States and in most international jurisdictions. With a team of professionals who bring Big 4 and national firm experience in working with SEC reporting companies, TAAD, LLP offers a proactive, hands-on approach with a high level of partner and manager involvement.

FR8Tech Contact: Jason Finkelstein IGNITION Investor Relations investors@fr8technologies.com

