Raytech Holding Reports Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (the “Company” or “RAY”), a Hong Kong-headquartered company specializing in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

CHING Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, “The Company achieved a notable 31.0% increase in revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reaching HKD 43.2 million (US$ 5.6 million), up from HKD 33.0 million in the prior year. This growth was driven primarily by strong sales in our trimmer series within the personal care products segment, reflecting our success in attracting new customers.”

“However, operating expenses rose sharply, with merchandise costs increasing by 40.3% to HKD 34.1 million (US$ 4.4 million) and selling, general, and administrative expenses climbing to HKD 5.2 million (US$ 0.7 million). Consequently, income from operations decreased by 43.7% to HKD 3.9 million (US$ 0.5 million), and net income fell by 27.5% to HKD 4.7 million (US$ 0.6 million).”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to optimize our cost structure while continuing to drive sales growth. We are focused on enhancing our product offerings and expanding our customer base to improve profitability and strengthen our market position in the coming periods.”

Selected 2024 Interim Financial Metrics

       Six Months Ended September 30,      Changes in  
  (HKD in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.) 2024        2023        Percentage  
  Revenue   43.2       33.0     31.0   %
  Total operating expenses   39.3       26.1     50.9   %
  Income from operations   3.9       7.0     (43.7 ) %
  Income from operations %   9.1 %     21.1 %      
  Total other income, net   1.0       0.6     71.4   %
  Income before income taxes   4.9       7.6     (34.6 ) %
  Net income   4.7       6.4     (27.5 ) %
                         
  • Revenue increased by 31.0% to HKD43.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared with HKD33.0 million during the same period in 2023.
  • Total operating expenses were HKD39.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, increasing from HKD26.1 million during the same period in 2023.
  • Net income decreased to HKD4.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from HKD6.4 million during the same period in 2023.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 31.0% to HKD43.2 million (US$5.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD33.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was principally driven by an increase in sales in our trimmer series within our personal care products, which are mostly driven by engaging new customers.

The following table shows segregated revenue by sales of major products and sales of tooling for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

  (HKD in millions, differences due to rounding.) Six Months Ended September 30,
  Sales of products 2024      2023
  Hair styling series   19.1     20.1
  Trimmer series   20.9     4.5
  Eyelash curler   0.2     0.2
  Nail care series   0.9     0.5
  Other personal care appliances   1.0     0.7
             
  Sales of tooling   1.1     7.0
  Total   43.2     33.0
 

Operating expenses

Merchandise costs increased by 40.3% to HKD34.1 million (US$4.4 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD24.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was in line with our increase in sales of products.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were HKD5.2 million (US$0.7 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to HKD1.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase is mainly due to rise in salaries and additional compensation for the audit committee and rise in transport and travelling expenses as well as in legal and professional fee relating to the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Income from operations and margin

Overall income from operations decreased by 43.7% to HKD3.9 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD7.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in IPO relating expenses. Our overall gross profit margin decreased by 5.2% to 21.2% for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from 26.4% for the six months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the lower margin profiles of our new customers and less sales of tooling.

Net income

Net income decreased by 27.5% to HKD4.7 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to HKD6.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was predominantly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, neck care, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 30, 2024 and the Interim Report on Form 6-K for the six months ended September 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    As of
March 31, 		    (Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 		 
    2024     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     US$  
ASSETS                  
CURRENT ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents     35,885,666       81,047,102       10,431,712  
Accounts receivable, net     14,557,523       13,476,241       1,734,550  
Amount due from a director     145,166              
Merchandise inventories, net     1,855,686       1,135,068       146,096  
Taxes receivables     395,005       104,085       13,397  
Prepayments     5,000       5,000       644  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     52,844,046       95,767,496       12,326,399  
                         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                        
Property and equipment, net                  
Deferred initial public offering costs     5,252,768              
Long-term deposits     16,200       16,200       2,085  
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS     5,268,968       16,200       2,085  
TOTAL ASSETS     58,113,014       95,783,696       12,328,484  
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
CURRENT LIABILITIES                        
Accounts payable     732,340       1,098,929       141,445  
Accounts payable - related party     24,278,340       20,418,181       2,628,059  
Accruals     1,018,618       920,901       118,531  
Contract liabilities     1,008,415       -       -  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     27,037,713       22,438,011       2,888,035  
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES     27,037,713       22,438,011       2,888,035  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                        
                         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Ordinary Shares, US$0.00000625 par value, 8,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, 16,000,000 shares and 17,613,083 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively(1)     783       862       110  
Additional paid-in capital     99,217       37,717,487       4,854,683  
Retained earnings     30,975,301       35,627,336       4,585,656  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     31,075,301       73,345,685       9,440,449  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     58,113,014       95,783,696       12,328,484  
 


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

    (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     US$  
REVENUE                  
Sales of products     26,011,185       42,101,829       5,418,999  
Sales of tooling     7,006,014       1,147,077       147,642  
      33,017,199       43,248,906       5,566,641  
                         
OPERATING EXPENSES                        
Merchandise costs     (24,305,564 )     (34,100,724 )     (4,389,163 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses     (1,751,531 )     (5,229,459 )     (673,093 )
Total operating expenses     (26,057,095 )     (39,330,183 )     (5,062,256 )
                         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     6,960,104       3,918,723       504,385  
                         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                        
Interest income     615,405       1,431,474       184,248  
Interest expense     (1,657 )            
Loss from foreign currency exchange     (16,334 )     (407,242 )     (52,417 )
Total other income, net     597,414       1,024,232       131,831  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     7,557,518       4,942,955       636,216  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     (1,139,449 )     (290,920 )     (37,445 )
NET INCOME     6,418,069       4,652,035       598,771  
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES                        
Basic and diluted(1)     16,000,000       17,613,083       17,613,083  
EARNINGS PER SHARE                        
Basic and diluted     0.40       0.26       0.03  
 


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     US$  
Cash flows from operating activities                  
Net income     6,418,069       4,652,035       598,771  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                        
Depreciation of property and equipment     2,928       -       -  
Amortization of right-of-use asset     51,286       -       -  
Loss from unrealized foreign currency translation     17,918       406,530       52,325  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                        
Accounts receivable, net     (654,485 )     978,597       125,957  
Merchandise inventories, net     (681,683 )     720,618       92,752  
Prepayments     54,000       -       -  
Accounts payable     (150,807 )     372,876       47,994  
Accounts payable - related party     12,178,316       (3,694,385 )     (475,511 )
Accruals     (203,832 )     (97,717 )     (12,577 )
Contract liabilities     (1,705,854 )     (1,008,415 )     (129,795 )
Operating lease obligation     (52,344 )     -       -  
Taxes receivables     -       290,920       37,445  
Taxes payables     1,139,449       -       -  
Net cash provided by operating activities     16,412,961       2,621,059       337,361  
Cash flows from investing activities                        
Repayment of amount due from a director     210,702       145,166       18,684  
Net cash provided by investing activities     210,702       145,166       18,684  
Cash flows from financing activities                        
Proceed from Initial Public Offering of shares     -       42,772,241       5,505,289  
Deferred initial public offering cost     (257,702 )     -       -  
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities     (257,702 )     42,772,241       5,505,289  
Change in cash     16,365,961       45,538,466       5,861,334  
Effect of foreign exchange on cash     35,039       (377,030 )     (48,528 )
Cash at the beginning of the period     21,362,580       35,885,666       4,618,906  
Cash at the end of the period     37,763,580       81,047,102       10,431,712  
                         
Supplementary cash flow information                        
Cash paid for income tax                  
Cash paid for interest expense                  

