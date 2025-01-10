WhiteBIT TR and Misyon Bank Sign Agreement

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT TR cryptocurrency exchange has announced a strategic partnership with Turkey's first neobank, Misyon Bank, ushering in 2025 with a significant milestone for the Turkish cryptocurrency sector. This collaboration enables Misyon Bank to connect with individual investors across Europe through WhiteBIT TR, marking its third major initiative in the digital assets space, following two global partnerships.

As per the agreement between MisyonTech, the financial technology and digital asset subsidiary of Misyon Bank, and WhiteBIT TR, the latter will provide liquidity for major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and AVAX, on Turkey's first bank-secured crypto asset platform, which also features advanced tokenization capabilities.

At the signing ceremony, Emre Yetişkin, Chairman of the Board of WhiteBIT TR, emphasized that Misyon Bank, listed in the Capital Markets Board's Crypto Asset Service Providers List, is the first institution in Turkey authorized to offer both custody and platform services in the cryptocurrency sector.

Yetişkin stated, “Turkey, as a regional leader in the crypto asset sector, also dominates stable cryptocurrency trading volumes in the region. We commend the progress Misyon Bank has made as a pioneer in Turkey's digital asset space, aligning with global trends while showcasing a forward-thinking regional vision. We are proud to contribute to Misyon Bank's journey as it advances toward its ambitious goals.”

"We reached over 100,000 users in a short time"

Evaluating WhiteBIT Group's position in the global and Turkish markets, Yetişkin said, "The high performance behind this success lies in being one of the safest exchanges in the world and our asset diversity. We offer more than 330 digital assets and 440 trading pairs to our users. In Turkey, where we have been operating with a 100% compliance commitment since 2022, we reached over 100,000 users in just six months."

"Secondary regulations are strengthening Turkey's position as a regional investment hub"

Muhammet Cerit, CEO of MisyonTech, stated, "Turkey ranks first in Europe, second in MENA, and third in the world in terms of crypto asset ownership. This year, we took significant steps in regional expansion with global partnerships across 25 countries in Africa and the Middle East. The agreement we signed today with WhiteBIT TR is the first stage of our goal to reach individual investors in Europe. WhiteBIT TR, which has been serving Turkish users since 2022, is one of the exchanges that knows our country and market, standing out in Turkey with its speed and security features. We are happy to partner with a strong ally that will support our goals of expanding our investor base both in Turkey and globally and providing access to Turkish assets for foreign individual investors."During the signing ceremony, Cerit also answered questions about digital asset regulations in Turkey, stating, "The initial regulations on digital assets in our country have strengthened Turkey’s position as a regional investment hub. We expect the completion of secondary regulations in the first month of 2025, which will also renew crypto investors' confidence in the market. In this context, our platform is ready to meet the growing supply of crypto assets, both for custody and trading operations."

WhiteBIT Group is actively developing the direction of crypto-as-a-service for the B2B sector. It currently has more than 1,300 institutional clients and is open to partnerships with banks, digital payment providers, and other financial institutions. Thus, WhiteBIT and Visa recently introduced the first debit card for crypto payments. By incorporating crypto solutions into business, financial institutions can enhance functionality and unlock new revenue streams by providing customers with opportunities to purchase crypto with fiat, store digital assets, create crypto wallets, and more. WhiteBIT Group is ready for new collaborations and expanding its influence on international markets.

About WhiteBIT TR

WhiteBIT, Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange, established WhiteBIT TR in April 2024 with a Turkish team. Within six months, the crypto exchange surpassed hundreds of thousands of active users, operating in full compliance with Turkey's regulations. WhiteBIT TR fully adopts the technology and security measures of a global platform that became the first exchange to achieve the highest cryptocurrency security standard level. The company has successfully passed the CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) certification, which secured the top position in the CER.live cryptocurrency exchange security ranking, achieving a perfect score of 100 out of 100.

WhiteBIT, a sponsor of FC Barcelona and FC Trabzonspor, has achieved significant growth through WhiteBIT TR, surpassing 100 corporate clients and ranking among the top 10 cryptocurrency applications. With a portfolio of over 330 digital assets and 440 trading pairs, WhiteBIT TR provides a range of B2B and VIP services, including crypto-as-a-service. WhiteBIT TR continues to enhance the WhiteBIT Group’s product ecosystem which includes WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) operating on its proprietary blockchain, Whitechain, while delivering optimal conditions for all its clients.

About Misyon Bank

Misyon Bank, Turkey’s first neobank, is progressing with the goal of becoming the region's leading investment bank by focusing on custody, platform, service banking, and digital asset services to meet the needs of the new economy.

With the largest custody ecosystem in Turkey, Misyon Bank has localized and strengthened Swiss custody technology in collaboration with ITU Teknopark. Offering securities custody services under the "anakasa" brand to the capital markets, Misyon Bank has completed its preparations in the digital asset custody space and, together with its subsidiary MisyonTech, is listed in the Capital Markets Board's Crypto Asset Service Providers List. Misyon Bank is the only institution in Turkey authorized to provide both custody and platform services in the cryptocurrency field.

