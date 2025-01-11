Submit Release
FDA-TRACK: Biosimilar User Fee Act Meeting Goals Summary

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the FD&C Act), as amended by the Biosimilar User Fee Amendments of 2022 (BsUFA III), authorizes FDA to assess and collect fees for biosimilar biological products from October 2023 through September 2027. FDA dedicates these fees to expediting the review process for biosimilar biological products, facilitating the development of safe and effective biosimilar products for the American public.

