Margaret Liu Collins’ 'God is Good: Revised Second Edition' Takes Faith to the Big Screen

God is Good

Collins' inspiring book, now adapted into a movie, delivers a compelling tale of God's love, grace, and hope.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith has the power to transform lives. This is the core message that Margaret Liu Collins shares in her inspiring book, “ God is Good: Revised Second Edition ." In this newly revised edition, Collins takes readers on a journey through her own experiences, illustrating God's boundless love and the deep, life-changing impact of His goodness.The world often depicts God as angry or distant, but Collins paints a different picture—a picture of a loving Father who desires nothing more than to see His children live in peace, health, joy, and prosperity. In her book, she dispels these misconceptions, revealing how God’s grace is intricately woven into the fabric of daily life, guiding individuals through the darkest moments and providing boundless hope and strength.Esteban, an Amazon customer, praises Collins for using straightforward language and a practical approach, noting that it makes the book “dynamic and easy to follow.” Esteban also highlights how the book “provides many insights and helps deepen one’s understanding of God,” with a particular appreciation for emphasizing “gratitude and the power of prayer.”The story doesn’t end with the book, as “God is Good: Revised Second Edition” has been adapted into a movie, bringing this message of faith and redemption to the big screen. The film expands on the themes in the book—grace, perseverance, and the unwavering belief that good can emerge from even the most difficult circumstances. This adaptation captures Collins’ journey, allowing the audience to experience her story in a new and powerful way. Directed with care and insight, the movie stays true to the spirit of the original work, offering viewers an opportunity to witness the transformative power of faith in a way that is both personal and universal.Supported by Bookside Press , the film adaptation of "God is Good: Revised Second Edition” will reach an even wider audience, extending Margaret Liu Collins' message of spiritual resilience and faith. Whether previously acquainted with the book or discovering the story anew, the movie is certain to leave a lasting mark, inspiring viewers to embrace beauty through challenges and hold onto the divine goodness that steers everyone forward. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 18, 2025, at 2:30 pm at Herbst Auditorium.Margaret Liu Collins is a woman whose life is deeply rooted in faith, and she strives to share that faith with everyone she meets. From her family life to her business ventures, her philanthropic work, and her leadership in the Christian community, Margaret exemplifies the power of God's love and how it can shape every aspect of our lives.Born in Chongqing, China, and educated in Hong Kong and at the University of California, Berkeley, Margaret's journey is as dynamic as the message she shares. As the founder and CEO of Liu Realty, Inc., Liu International Management LLC, and GIG Media LLC, Margaret has made her mark in the business world while also serving on boards of nonprofit organizations such as Grace Cathedral, The San Francisco Symphony, and the University of California Berkeley Foundation.Her philanthropic endeavors have made a significant impact, including the establishment of the "T.O. Liu Memorial Fellowship" at UC Berkeley and scholarships to support single-parent families. Her achievements were recognized in 2011 when the San Francisco Business Times named her one of the "150 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business."Now, through “God is Good: Revised Second Edition," Collins shares her story and her deep belief in the transformative power of faith. To get to know the author, visit her website at https://www.margaretliucollins.com/ About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

