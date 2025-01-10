ROTH Expands Sales and Trading Team with Five Strategic Hires

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), www.roth.com , announced today the addition of five seasoned professionals to its Sales and Trading team: Todd Trimmer , Nathan Cahill , Ken Hawkins , Matthew Job , and Michael Shea .

Todd Trimmer joined ROTH in September 2024 as Managing Director, Head of Trading Recruitment and Strategy, bringing over 30 years of experience in investment banking and broker-dealer businesses. His distinguished career includes leadership roles such as Senior Managing Director at Maxim Group, Co-Head of U.S. Equities at Auerbach Grayson, and CEO of Weeden & Co., where he served for 21 years. Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Trimmer is actively involved in philanthropy, serving as Chair of the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Wall Street Committee and on the boards of several organizations. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University.

Nathan Cahill joins ROTH as Managing Director, Institutional Sales, bringing over 20 years of extensive experience across multiple roles and divisions, including Institutional Equities, Equity Research, Capital Markets, Investment Banking, and Fixed Income. His career has included positions at prestigious firms such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wedbush, Wells Fargo, and Nomura. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.B.A. in Business with a concentration in Finance and Business Economics.

Ken Hawkins joined ROTH in November 2024 as Event Driven & Risk Arbitrage Trader. With over 25 years of experience trading in this specialized space, Ken has worked at leading firms including Bear Stearns, Morgan Stanley, Citi, FBR, and most recently, RW Baird, where he spent eight years. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

Matthew Job joined ROTH in October 2024 as Executive Director, Senior Sales Trader. Before joining ROTH, he spent six years at Craig-Hallum Capital Group as a Senior Institutional Sales Trader, where he built strong relationships with hedge funds and family offices. He holds a B.A. in Economics from St. Olaf College.

Michael Shea, a seasoned financial services professional with 29 years of industry experience, joins ROTH as a Managing Director, Senior Sales Trader. Throughout his career, he has held several senior leadership roles, including 11 years as a Senior Sales Trader at Leerink Partners, CEO of VenDerMoolen Institutional Services from 2007 to 2010, Managing Partner at DAP Execution Brokers, and Senior Vice President at LaBranche Financial. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in American History from The University of Michigan.

Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, highlighted the significance of these additions, stating, “These strategic hires exemplify ROTH’s commitment to expanding teams of professionals across departments and advancing our mission to deliver unparalleled service, innovation, and growth for clients and stakeholders alike.”

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

