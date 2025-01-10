United States Mint Arkansas American Innovation® $1 Coin Products Available on January 7

Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) opened sales for rolls and bags containing the first American Innovation $1 Coin of 2025 on January 7 at noon EST. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products recognizes innovation by naval engineer Raye Montague from the State of Arkansas.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Arkansas,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “Raye Montague was an American naval engineer credited with creating the first computer-generated rough draft of a U.S. naval ship. She was the first female program manager of ships in the United States Navy. We are honored to celebrate this major achievement with this coin.”

“Arkansas is thrilled to be featured on the $1 Coin and proud that Raye Montague—a native Arkansan, groundbreaking naval engineer, and the definition of American Innovation—will be the Natural State’s representative,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 25GRA 25-Coin Roll–P $36.25 25GRE 25-Coin Roll–D $36.25 25GBA 100-Coin Bag–P $123.50 25GBE 100-Coin Bag–D $123.50

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Arkansas American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

The Arkansas American Innovation $1 Coin reverse (tails) design features Raye Montague visualizing a United States Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate, a ship she designed by computer. The grid pattern over the sea evokes the engineering and drafting techniques she digitized to accomplish her design. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “ARKANSAS,” AND “RAYE MONTAGUE.” United States Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer sculpted, and Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Elana Hagler designed the image.

The obverse (heads) design of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2025,” the mint mark(“P" or "D”), and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details about the Product Subscription Program click here.

These products will also be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and at the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available online.

Please use the Mint’s website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 7, 2025, at noon EST.

