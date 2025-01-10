Hometown First Responder: New Memoir THE 40 YEAR DEPLOYMENT: A FIRST RESPONDER’S JOURNEY Examines a Lifelong Career in Emergency Services

Firefighter recalls the experiences that shaped him in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deploying from home to protect and serve their communities, first responders are, in fact, warriors. And while most people recognize the importance of honoring first responders, few can fully understand the impact of a career in emergency services. For as long as he can remember, Robert Ulrich felt his career in emergency services was somewhat like an armed services deployment. While his “war stories” took place within his own community, he, like many soldiers, discovered how trauma and success are intertwined. And after all the life-altering wins and losses of his nearly forty-year career, Ulrich revels in his hard-earned victory¾a broader perspective of the world. Embarking on a journey of introspection and self-discovery, Ulrich reflects on what he has learned in a new memoir.

In “The 40 Year Deployment: A First Responder’s Journey,” Ulrich relates his career defining moments to educate and guide future generations of first responders. Illustrating how his career choice not only shaped his life but also the lives of those around him, Ulrich paints a picture of the long-term effects of working as a first responder. Exploring themes of self-awareness and personal growth, Ulrich teaches readers to be discerning, knowing when to lead and when to follow. A fascinating look at a day in the life of a fire service first responder, the book offers communities a better understanding of their own “hometown warriors” and is a must read for anyone considering entering the field of public service.

“The 40 Year Deployment: A First Responder’s Journey” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For every book sold, one dollar will be donated to Foundation 58, a non-profit providing support services to first responders.

About the Author:

Robert Bruce Ulrich is a career lieutenant in the fire service. Spanning nearly forty years, his career in emergency services began at the age of fifteen, and he has worked with various fire departments and in the private sector. Holding several professional certifications and licenses, he has taught classes at several fire academies, colleges, and universities. A proud father and grandfather, he lives in Andrews, South Carolina with his wife.

For more information about the author and his work, please follow him on Facebook or Instagram.

