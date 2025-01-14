Owens Corning Named Most Trusted Brand for Insulation in 2025 Lifestory Research Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Insulation Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lifestory Research released the results from the 2025 America’s Most TrustedInsulation Study, which shows that Owens Corning has emerged as the most trusted brand for insulation among consumers. The study surveyed 4,342 individuals across the United States in the past year and revealed that Owens Corning has earned the top spot for trustworthiness in the home insulation industry.According to the study, Owens Corning was followed closely by other reputable brands such as Rockwool, Johns Manville, CertainTeed, Dow, and BASF. The survey asked participants to rate their trust in various insulation brands based on quality, reliability, and experience. Owens Corning stood out among the competition, earning the highest marks for trustworthiness.The study found that brand trust plays a critical role when selecting a home insulation brand, as consumers often seek reassurance about the quality and reliability of their purchase. A well-established brand with a solid reputation can inspire confidence, making buyers feel more comfortable investing in a product they know will deliver long-lasting performance.The study found that consumers shopping for home insulation highly value several key features. Energy efficiency is at the top of the list, as homeowners seek insulation materials to help reduce energy costs and improve home comfort. Durability and long-lasting performance are also important, with many consumers looking for products that will stand the test of time and maintain their effectiveness over the years. Additionally, ease of installation and minimal maintenance are factors that influence purchasing decisions, as consumers prefer insulation options that are straightforward to install and require little upkeep. Environmental sustainability and eco-friendliness are increasingly significant, with many buyers opting for effective and environmentally responsible materials.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-insulation-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

