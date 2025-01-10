Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by UMB Financial Corporation
January 10, 2025
For release at 2:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by UMB Financial Corporation, of Kansas City, Missouri, to acquire Heartland Financial USA, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire HTLF Bank, both of Denver, Colorado.
