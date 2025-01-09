Attorney General Bonta Urges Walmart to Reaffirm Commitment to Nondiscriminatory, Ethical Business Practices

Raises concern with Walmart's recent decision to end supplier diversity programs, philanthropic efforts, equity trainings, and internal use of "diversity" and "DEI"

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a coalition of 13 attorneys general, sent a letter to Walmart CEO Doug McMillan expressing concern with regarding Walmart's recent decision to step away from its commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Walmart was vocal in expressing a commitment to the values of social justice and equity. A decision by one of the world’s largest retailers and a major California employer to abandon this commitment, just four years later, would be highly concerning. In the letter, the attorneys general urge Walmart to reaffirm their commitment to nondiscriminatory, ethical businesses practices and raise concern that the abrupt end to these programs may run afoul of state and federal nondiscrimination laws.

“More than 100,000 Californians are employed at Walmart, and these employees deserve a workplace that is free from discrimination and harassment,”said Attorney General Bonta. “I urge Walmart to reconsider its drastic decision to end diversity programs. Maintaining a diverse and equitable workplace is good for workers, good for consumers, and good for the bottom line.”

In the letter, the attorneys general argue that Walmart’s decision to phase out supplier diversity programs, close down the Center for Racial Equality, end equity trainings for staff, and remove the words “diversity” and “DEI” from company documents and employee titles risks undermining important social progress and antidiscrimination efforts. The attorneys general also express concern that these actions risk violating state and federal law, which require Walmart to provide a workplace that is free from unlawful harassment and discrimination.

The attorneys general cite Walmart’s decision to end supplier diversity goals and efforts to ensure fair consideration of all potential partners as creating confusion around why targeted efforts are no longer necessary and how a wind-down in these programs will comply with non-discrimination requirements. The attorneys general also question whether these changes required the restructuring or elimination of positions relating to equity training and DEI initiatives and, if so, whether this was done in a way that did not disproportionately impact protected groups. In the letter, the attorneys general invite Walmart to address these questions, to affirm its commitment to the important values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to clarify how it intends to ensure compliance with state non-discrimination laws.

Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Illinois, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont sending the letter.

A copy of the letter is available here.