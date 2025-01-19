Scoliosis Optimum Life Health Center Optimum Life Interior Front Desk Dr. Haasseem Spinal Traction Spinal health Optimum Life Interior

Optimum Life Health Center Expands Scoliosis Screening and Treatment Services in Delray Beach.

Scoliosis doesn’t just affect the spine—it affects lives.” — Dr. Haasseem

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimum Life Health Center is proud to announce its enhanced scoliosis screening and treatment services, addressing a critical need in the Delray Beach community. Led by experts in Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) and ScoliBrace treatment, the center aims to provide early detection and effective management of scoliosis for patients of all ages.

Why Scoliosis Screening Matters

Scoliosis often goes undiagnosed until it becomes severe, leading to invasive surgeries or chronic pain. Dr. Haasseem, the lead chiropractor at Optimum Life Health Center, explains, “Many patients are told to ‘watch and wait’ or rely on generic exercises, overlooking the structural and ligament-based challenges of scoliosis. Through advanced training in CBP and ScoliBrace, we offer a comprehensive approach to early detection and correction.”

Early detection is particularly critical for adolescents before puberty, as corrective measures can significantly reduce or even prevent curve progression during growth spurts. Adults with degenerative scoliosis can also benefit from specialized protocols to alleviate pain and improve mobility.

Innovative Scoliosis Treatment Options

Optimum Life Health Center utilizes the latest advancements in scoliosis care, including:

• Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP): This evidence-based approach combines traction, mirror-image exercises, and advanced spinal adjustments to achieve measurable spinal corrections.

• ScoliBrace: Unlike traditional braces, the ScoliBrace is a 3D corrective device customized for each patient. It not only halts scoliosis progression but actively corrects the spinal curve by shifting, rotating, and elongating the spine into a more symmetrical alignment.

“Every ScoliBrace we design is unique to the patient’s needs, incorporating X-rays, posture analysis, and 3D body scans to ensure optimal results,” Dr. Haasseem shares.

Community Outreach and Education

The clinic is deeply committed to raising awareness about scoliosis through outreach programs in local schools and organizations. Parents who have endured invasive back surgeries are especially grateful for the opportunity to prevent similar experiences for their children.

For Delray Beach’s active adult community, scoliosis treatment has been transformative. Many patients report improved posture, reduced pain, and the ability to return to activities like golf, tennis, and pickleball—enhancing their overall quality of life.

A Vision for the Future

Optimum Life Health Center’s long-term goals include:

• Expanding scoliosis screenings to reach more families in South Florida.

• Partnering with local physicians to provide coordinated, comprehensive care.

• Continuing to offer cutting-edge solutions that empower patients to live pain-free and achieve their health goals.

Take Action Today

Dr. Haasseem encourages parents and adults to prioritize scoliosis screening: “The sooner, the better. Work with a specialist who is certified in Chiropractic BioPhysics and ScoliBrace. Ensure the treatment plan is backed by research and customized for your unique needs.”

Optimum Life Health Center’s commitment to patient-centered care, innovation, and education makes it a leading resource for scoliosis screening and treatment in Delray Beach.

Related Searches

ScoliBrace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.