Maine DOE Update – January 10, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Invites Learners, Educators, and Community Members to Participate in the 10th Annual Read to ME Challenge

For the 10th consecutive year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is partnering with schools and community organizations across the state to promote the Read to ME Challenge. This month-long public awareness campaign, held every February, encourages reading and literacy development among Maine children. | More

Grants for Afterschool and Summer Learning Programs Now Available; Applications Due April 2, 2025

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids from organizations interested in implementing comprehensive afterschool and summer learning programs in 2025-2026. It is anticipated that roughly $2.5 million will be available to issue grant awards this spring. | More

Maine Solutionaries Project Celebrates Success and a Bright Future Ahead

Every day, communities encounter new challenges that bring with them opportunities to make a positive impact. Since 2024, the Maine Solutionaries Project, a groundbreaking collaboration between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Institute for Humane Education (IHE), has been working to address situations like these through the educational sphere. | More

Nominations Open for State and County Teachers of the Year

The Maine Teacher of the Year journey begins with your nomination! Nominate a teacher from your town, county, or region today. Nominations are open through January 31. | Nominate a Teacher Here!

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Save-the-Date for Maine School Safety & Transportation Conference

Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center for the first School Safety & Transportation Conference from March 10-12, 2025 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine. | More

FREE Professional Learning Series: Building Linguistically-Responsive Individual Education Plans (IEPs) for Multilingual Learners

To support educators across Maine who work with multilingual learners with disabilities, the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education (OSSIE) and Office of Teaching and Learning (OTL) are collaborating to facilitate a six-session professional learning series entitled, “The Intersection of English Language Acquisition and Individualized Education Programs”. | More

REMINDER – Educators Invited to Register for Continuation of Maine Solutionaries Project

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team works with educators throughout the state to deliver high-quality professional development that is both relevant and useful. In a continuation of the Interdisciplinary Instruction team’s partnership with the Institute for Humane Education, the Maine Solutionaries Project will extend through the winter for educators interested in supporting their students in applying their learning. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.