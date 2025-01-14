Stillwater Wellness Offers Personalized Treatment Plans for Substance Abuse and Mental Health

Still Water Wellness Has Unique Amenities for its Patients Still Water Wellness Offers Top Facilities for Rehab

Highly personalized treatment plans, flexible stays, and an expert team, catering to individual needs including pet-friendly and couples options.

Our goal is to create a treatment plan that not only addresses the symptoms of addiction but also tackles the underlying factors contributing to it” — Clint Kreider

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still Water Wellness Group, a premier rehab in Orange County, CA. , is redefining addiction treatment through highly individualized care plans tailored to meet each patient’s needs. Recognized for its commitment to improving the rehab services in Lake Forest, Orange County, Still Water offers flexible treatment options that cater specifically to the needs of individuals facing addiction challenges.At Still Water Wellness Group, the approach to addiction recovery is deeply personalized. From the initial assessment through to ongoing treatment, each client's care plan is crafted based on a thorough understanding of their personal history, addiction severity, and recovery goals. "Our goal is to create a treatment plan that not only addresses the symptoms of addiction but also tackles the underlying factors contributing to it," explains Clint Kreider, Clinical Director at Still Water Wellness.Patients at Still Water Wellness can benefit from a variety of specialized treatment options for drug and alcohol rehab in Orange County, California . The facility is proud to offer pet-friendly accommodations and the opportunity for couples to undergo treatment together, making it a truly inclusive environment. These features reflect the center's understanding that comfort and support from loved ones are crucial components of effective recovery.The team at Still Water Wellness is comprised of a "dream team" of health professionals, including expert therapists, skilled nurses, experienced physicians, and a dedicated psychiatrist, all of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and empathy to their roles. This multidisciplinary team is committed to delivering evidence-based therapies combined with innovative practices to support holistic recovery and mental health.The comprehensive care at Still Water addresses both the psychological and physiological aspects of addiction. Treatment often includes a combination of cognitive-behavioral therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and wellness activities designed to promote overall health and well-being. "By focusing on the underlying factors of addiction, we aim to provide our clients with the tools and support necessary for long-term success," Kreider notes.For those looking for effective rehab solutions in Orange County, CA, Still Water Wellness Group offers a beacon of hope and transformation. The center's commitment to creating personalized, flexible care plans within a supportive community sets it apart as a leader in addiction treatment.For more information about Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.stillwaterwellness.com or call +1 866-923-2216 today.

Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.