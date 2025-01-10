Five New Releases Celebrate the Power of Friendship, Learning, and Self-Discovery

Surviving 5th Grade Exploring Numbers with Python How to Master Reading... In 7 Simple Steps: Teach anyone, ages 2-92, to read well 'phonicly'... with the 7 building steps of the beginning-to-advanced TOTAL PHONIC reading method Land of Philantasy You Are You, You Are Special: A Story of Belonging

Authors Charline Norton, Jack McCabe, Carol D’Amico, Ralph Pilolli, and Ronald B. Cox offer inspiring journeys across childhood, education, and philosophy.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the classroom to the fantastical realm, five new books invite readers to explore the significance of personal growth, deep friendships, and the power of learning. Whether navigating the mischiefs of childhood, exploring mathematical wonders, discovering new ways of reading, or stepping into the realm of philosophical fantasy, these authors deliver memorable experiences for readers of all ages.“Surviving 5th Grade” by author Charline Norton, follows the ups and downs experienced by seven young friends—Tank, Spencer, Zach, Alex, Ellie, Mia, and Becca as they grapple with the social complexities and academic pressures of their final year in elementary school.From the outset, the boys and girls are locked in an escalating prank war, each side constantly trying to outdo the other. "The guys are always looking for ways to sabotage the girls' plans, while the girls get increasingly creative in trying to get even," explains Norton. This back-and-forth competitiveness leads to numerous uproarious moments. However, the story takes a sharp turn when one of the seven friends suffers a life-threatening accident. Faced with the fragility of their own mortality, the group is forced to reevaluate what truly matters. This traumatic event forces them to put aside their differences and come together in a way they've never done before, redefining their friendship and showing how strong their bond truly is.Charline Norton, an educator with a background in Art and a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, brings her years of experience working with young children to her book. Norton has spent much of her career observing ten and eleven-year-olds, which allows her to infuse her narrative with real-world experiences that resonate with readers. Through the eyes of the seven characters in her book, Norton hopes that readers will relive the universal experiences of navigating school, making new friends, and learning who they truly are.In “Exploring Numbers with Python”, Jack McCabe demystifies numbers by revisiting the foundational concepts encountered in early education. This book is designed to introduce readers to fundamental mathematical concepts while exploring the wonders of Python programming.From prime numbers to the work of ancient mathematicians, McCabe introduces readers to the mysteries of numbers that intrigued ancient civilizations, from the Chinese to the Greeks, highlighting their pioneering discoveries without the aid of modern decimal systems. Through a playful and thought-provoking lens, McCabe explores historical contributions from notable mathematicians and illustrates how their groundbreaking ideas continue to resonate in today’s mathematical landscape. Readers will also engage in programming exercises that enable them to create Python applications, play games, and apply mathematical principles in a fun, hands-on way.Jack McCabe’s extensive background in mathematics education enriches this work. With a strong academic background in mathematics and experience as an educator, McCabe has taught in a variety of educational settings. His goal with this book is to inspire a new generation of learners to appreciate the connections between mathematics and programming. McCabe’s dedication to his craft is evident in the way he seamlessly merges these two fields, creating an approachable resource that encourages playful exploration.Reading specialist Carol D’Amico’s “How to Master Reading... In 7 Simple Steps” presents a revolutionary approach to literacy, blending phonics and math in a single, accessible book.Designed for learners of all ages, this comprehensive guide introduces a step-by-step system for mastering reading, writing, and math from the very basics to more advanced concepts. By focusing on total phonics, D’Amico helps readers build a strong foundation in literacy, whether they are young children just starting to read or adults seeking to improve their skills. The book’s practical, self-paced approach makes learning enjoyable and achievable for everyone.With over 20 years of experience in education, Carol D’Amico is a respected reading specialist committed to improving literacy. D’Amico’s innovative method combines her love for language with a deep understanding of how children learn. She aims to empower both students and educators, helping them overcome the challenges of traditional education systems and reigniting the passion for learning that many students have lost. D’Amico’s work serves as a call to action to address America’s literacy crisis, offering a roadmap for success through her clear and engaging approach.“Land of Philantasy” by Ralph Pilolli takes readers on a philosophical journey through a world of fantasy, where imagination and profound ideas collide. This collection of eight short stories, one novella, and a whimsical ditty challenges conventional narratives, exploring deep themes such as existence, revenge, and creation.Pilolli’s unique term, “philantasy”, embodies his vision of storytelling that merges the fantastical with philosophical inquiry, crafted with a distinct flair that sets it apart from conventional narratives. His stories captivate readers by blending entertainment with deep reflections on life’s mysteries, making for a truly distinctive reading experience. Written spontaneously from the title down to the last word, each story unfolds organically, with Pilolli often discovering the endings as he writes. The philosophical reflections at the conclusion of each piece serve to distill the essence of the narrative, allowing readers to ponder deeper meanings and implications.Ralph Pilolli, a Korean War veteran and accomplished writer, brings a wealth of life experience to his work. With a diverse career that spans technology and the entertainment industry, Pilolli’s rich background informs the complex themes present in this book. A seasoned storyteller, Pilolli’s works are recognized for their originality and insight, earning him accolades such as a first prize from the Mystery Writers of America. Even at the age of 89, Pilolli continues to write stories that challenge the imagination and provoke deeper thinking.In “You Are You, You Are Special: A Story of Belonging”, Ronald B. Cox tells the heartwarming story of twins Diya and Daya as they journey through the land of Bustani in search of their place in a harmonious animal community.The book explores the fundamental human need for belonging, friendship, and self-acceptance. Through a narrative filled with vibrant characters and engaging adventures, Cox delivers a powerful message about the importance of connection and individuality. Each chapter concludes with thought-provoking discussion questions, making this an ideal resource for educators and parents to foster meaningful conversations about identity.Ronald B. Cox, with his extensive background in education, brings a wealth of knowledge to this story of belonging. Having worked as a teacher and school counselor, Cox is deeply committed to helping children navigate their emotional and social growth. His ability to blend entertainment with valuable lessons on self-worth and community is what makes his book an essential read for young audiences. Cox’s thoughtful approach encourages children to embrace their uniqueness while learning the importance of forming lasting connections with others.Each of these books, showcasing a unique voice and message, is currently spotlighted at The Maple Staple bookstore’s Spotlight Shelf, featured in the Digital Bookstore , and available on Amazon. Whether a reader is looking for a humorous childhood adventure, an introduction to mathematics, a revolutionary approach to literacy, or a collection of thought-provoking stories, these authors have something for everyone. Visit The Maple Staple for a deeper dive into these captivating worlds and to discover more about the authors and their work.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

