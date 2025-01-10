Dramatic New Novel THE BABY SOLDIERS is a Wild Mystery Set Amid Political Backstabbing in a Community Anti-Abortion Group

In Palmetto Publishing’s latest action-driven mystery, a Virgina town is plagued by the unexplained disappearance of numerous young women

Charleston, SC, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising author Gerry R. Lewis captivates with her stunning debut novel, The Baby Soldiers. In this action-packed mystery thriller, twists abound as Lewis combines pulse-pounding suspense with richly layered storytelling.

Against the backdrop of the quiet town of Tidewater, Virginia, a chilling mystery unfolds. Young women are vanishing in a series of strange abductions, and the local police force can’t seem to be bothered to look into the disappearances. Meanwhile, an anti-abortion group launches a clandestine plan to stop fetal deaths in their community, but political tensions in their organization lead to greed, corruption, and the unraveling of their carefully constructed façade.

In the midst of all this, two young abductees face terror and heartbreak. Determined to escape their nightmare, they rise against their captors to regain not only their freedom, but the children taken from them during their long ordeal. With a dynamic cast and a masterfully developed plot, Lewis weaves a story about resilience and retribution for fans of Janet Evanovich and Nora Roberts. Perfect for readers seeking thought-provoking themes with nail-biting thrills, this incredible debut is sure to be a standout in the genre.

The Baby Soldiers is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Gerry Lewis

About the Author:

Gerry R. Lewis was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, studying creative writing at TCC in Virginia Beach and Cartaret Tech in North Carolina. Her work has appeared in many newspapers throughout those states, and her short stories have been published in True Romance and True Story Magazine. As a member of The Virginia Writers Club, she contributed to an anthology of short stories and poetry. Gerry currently resides in Franklin, Virginia and is hard at work on her next novel.

Media Contact:

Gerry R. Lewis

Email: gerrlewis78@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Gerry R. Lewis

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.