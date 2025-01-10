Attorney General James Releases Statement on Universal School Lunch
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on New York’s universal free lunch program:
“No child in New York should go hungry, and we know that hunger harms our students' academic success and well-being. For years, I have called for every New York student to have access to free lunches, and I am glad this is finally being addressed. I thank the governor for advancing this proposal and it is my deepest hope that this is finally the year universal free lunch is achieved. I will work tirelessly with my colleagues in government to get this done."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.