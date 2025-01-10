Attorney General James Releases Statement on Universal School Lunch

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on New York’s universal free lunch program:

“No child in New York should go hungry, and we know that hunger harms our students' academic success and well-being. For years, I have called for every New York student to have access to free lunches, and I am glad this is finally being addressed. I thank the governor for advancing this proposal and it is my deepest hope that this is finally the year universal free lunch is achieved. I will work tirelessly with my colleagues in government to get this done."