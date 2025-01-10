MEXC Announces USDT Trading Support for EU Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the European Union prepares to implement the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), many exchanges have suspended USDT services, raising liquidity concerns for European traders.

In response, global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC has announced that EU users can continue trading USDT freely on the platform . Additionally, MEXC is offering USDT deposit and trading rewards, as well as a zero-fee event for all USDC spot pairs.

MEXC's Trading Solutions for European Users

1. MEXC Supports USDT Trading



To address the potential delisting and trading restrictions on USDT in the EU, MEXC confirms that EU users can continue trading USDT seamlessly on the platform.

2. 100% Deposit & Trading Rewards



MEXC is introducing two exciting offers for European users, available from January 2 to 16, 2025 (UTC+8):

Event 1: USDT Deposit Rewards

Users who deposit USDT on MEXC during the event will receive a share of the 30,000 USDT reward pool. Rewards are based on net deposit amounts and are granted on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Additionally, this event supports a variety of deposit channels, including OTC, P2P, and on-chain, among others. Internal transfers within MEXC are not eligible.

Event 2: USDT Trading Rewards

Users can earn points by completing registration and starting Futures trading on MEXC. The more they trade, the more points they will accumulate.

These points can be redeemed for exclusive prizes on the platform, and users will also have a chance to win a 20,000 USDT travel fund.

3. Zero Fees on USDC Pairs



MEXC has launched a Zero Trading Fee event for all USDC spot trading pairs. This benefits European users with 0% Maker and Taker fees, helping reduce trading costs, enhance efficiency, and maximize profits.

4. Anonymous Trading Without KYC



MEXC enables European users to trade anonymously without the need for KYC verification. This feature ensures privacy, providing fast, secure, and efficient trading, while giving users full control over their data.

The Preferred Platform for Crypto

These generous rewards and solutions highlight MEXC's commitment to putting users first, providing a seamless and user-friendly trading experience. With advanced security protocols, low trading fees, daily airdrop rewards, and a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, MEXC has become a leading platform for crypto traders worldwide .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

