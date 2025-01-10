DNREC Launches New Photo Contest Showcasing Delaware

All Ages and Skills Encouraged to Enter Their Best Nature Shots Taken in the First State

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is calling all photographers to showcase their skills and love for nature in the new DNREC Photo Contest. Open to all ages and skill levels, this contest seeks to highlight Delaware’s outdoors through striking photography.

This new, expanded contest brings together all DNREC’s former photo contests into one unified program. Rather than holding separate competitions throughout the year for different areas, DNREC now invites participants to submit their best Delaware photos across four categories: People Enjoying Nature, Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways, Wildlife and Aquatic Life, and Hunting and Fishing. A panel of DNREC experts, including a photographer, an educator and an environmental scientist, will judge the entries and select one adult winner from each category. Youth photographers will also have a chance to shine, with one overall winner being chosen from all submissions.

The contest opens for registration at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. All entries must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15. Late or incomplete entries, or entries that have not followed the official contest rules will not be accepted.

The winning photographers will receive a prize pack consisting of a $500 Visa gift card, a Delaware State Parks annual pass, a gift bag and a signed certificate. All winners will be invited to participate in the annual DNREC Awards ceremony on Governor’s Day in July at the Delaware State Fair. Additionally, their photos will be featured in an illustrative article in Outdoor Delaware online magazine, giving them a platform to share their work with a wider audience.

To enter the DNREC Photo Contest, participants should fill out the online submission form, which includes providing a description of the photo with the entrant’s name, phone number, address, email address, and the Delaware location where the image was taken. A legal parent or guardian must complete the form for contestants under the age of 18. Images must be at least 1650 by 2100 pixels (but no larger than 10MB) resolution, and the digital image must be submitted in .jpeg or .png format. Only photos that meet the criteria, along with a completed form, will be accepted.

Full contest rules and entry forms are available at de.gov/outdoorphotography.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state's natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Joanna Wilson, Joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

