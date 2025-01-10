LOKLiK Expands 'DIY Intelligence' Vision at CES 2025 to Bring Creativity for All

The newest LOKLiK smart machine lineup members, LOKLiK iCraft™ and LOKLiK iPaint™, are debuting at the world's largest annual tech event.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLiK, an innovative handicraft brand, unveiled a lineup of AI-enabled products at CES 2025, the world's most influential tech event, from January 7th to 10th in Las Vegas. Driven by its vision of DIY Intelligence by AIGC and a strong commitment to ease of hands-on experience, LOKLiK introduced its latest smart home crafting machines to global visitors. The Booth is #31525 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1.





As a competitive new player in the DIY industry, LOKLiK has participated in CES for successively three years alongside HTVRONT, its top-rated handicraft material sister brand, during which it has consistently showcased a full range of accessible heat presses. This year, LOKLiK will reveal the newly-defined vinyl cutter, LOKLiK iCraft™, and the sleek paint-by-numbers machine it ever built, LOKLiK iPaint™, delivering an unmatched crafter experience powered by intelligence.

Adopting the industrial top-tier blade and step motor, LOKLiK iCraft™ earned high recognition for its print-then-cut performance at the CES event, which can be applied flawlessly on printable vinyl and paper with precision down to 0.5 mm. Meanwhile, participants and invited content creators on site can experience the new vinyl cutter firsthand, crafting projects out of over 100 materials with even intricate designs.





"The two high-quality yet affordable LOKLiK machines are designed to cater to the evolving crafter and enterprise needs with the support of LOKLiK IdeaStudio™. With the free AI-powered features, creative productivity can be greatly magnified while the material cost being saved massively," Frank, the CMO of LOKLiK, said.

Daisy, one of the famous DIY YouTubers, praised LOKLiK iCraft™ for its accompanied collection of LOKLiK IdeaStudio™ content. "I really love working with LOKLiK iCraft™, especially the built-in 50,000 more pre-made designs. I mostly use these lovely images lots of times a week, which may cost me a buck in other brands' software." The beginner-friendly feature goes beyond standard graphic editing practices, serving as a free art library for basically everyone.





Besides the new arrivals, Melissa, the blogger of Consumer Queen, showed her affection and excitement for the LOKLiK ImPress™ Auto Tumbler, which can apply automatic heat pressing to various tumblers and mugs with a maximum diameter of 3.35 in (8.5 cm) and a volume of 10-30 oz (280-850 ml).

"Engaging in the CES 2025 is not only a crucial opportunity for us to exhibit the new arrivals but also a window of showing how technology can redefine our lifestyle. And we'll stick to our mission to better enhance people's creative life with ease and intelligence," stated Herman, the CEO of LOKLiK.

