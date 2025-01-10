Leading European Fashion Retailer, Shoeby, Teams Up with Rezolve Ai to Revolutionize Digital Shopping with Conversational Commerce

AI-Powered Conversational Commerce to Drive Customer Engagement, Reduce Cart Abandonment, and Boost Online Growth

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoeby, one of the Netherlands' leading fashion retailers with over 210 stores, has selected Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) to transform its online shopping experience through the adoption of the cutting-edge BRAiN Commerce solution. By leveraging Rezolve Ai’s advanced technology, Shoeby aims to strengthen its digital presence, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve new levels of operational efficiency.

This strategic implementation, supported by SPH AG, a leading IT and consulting firm for the retail industry, will enable Shoeby to capitalize on the power of conversational commerce and AI-driven insights to reduce cart abandonment and deliver an unmatched digital shopping journey.

Reimagining the Shopping Experience

The BRAiN Commerce solution brings a host of benefits to Shoeby’s online platform, setting a new standard for customer engagement and business performance:

For Customers:

Conversational Commerce : Shoeby will introduce AI-powered natural language interfaces, allowing customers to interact in real-time for personalized product recommendations, quick query resolution, and guided shopping experiences.





: Shoeby will introduce AI-powered natural language interfaces, allowing customers to interact in real-time for personalized product recommendations, quick query resolution, and guided shopping experiences. Reduced Cart Abandonment : By streamlining the purchase process and offering personalized nudges, BRAiN Commerce keeps customers engaged and drives conversions.





: By streamlining the purchase process and offering personalized nudges, BRAiN Commerce keeps customers engaged and drives conversions. Tailored Recommendations : Advanced AI ensures every customer receives suggestions perfectly aligned with their preferences and past purchases.





: Advanced AI ensures every customer receives suggestions perfectly aligned with their preferences and past purchases. Seamless Checkout: Integration with Brain Checkout enables frictionless purchasing, enhancing convenience and satisfaction.

For Shoeby:

Higher Sales Conversion : Personalized shopping journeys and reduced cart abandonment translate directly into increased revenue.





: Personalized shopping journeys and reduced cart abandonment translate directly into increased revenue. Improved Customer Loyalty : Enhanced, interactive shopping experiences foster deeper connections with Shoeby’s customers.





: Enhanced, interactive shopping experiences foster deeper connections with Shoeby’s customers. Operational Efficiency: AI automates repetitive tasks, allowing Shoeby’s team to focus on strategic growth initiatives.



Mitch van Deusen, CEO of Shoeby, expressed her enthusiasm:

“Rezolve Ai’s BRAiN Commerce solution is a game-changer for Shoeby. By embracing conversational commerce and reducing cart abandonment, we are setting a new benchmark for online shopping in the fashion industry. This partnership is key to delivering the personalized, seamless experience our customers expect while strengthening our position as a digital retail leader.”

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, highlighted the transformative nature of the partnership: “We’re proud to partner with Shoeby to redefine the online fashion retail experience. By combining the power of conversational commerce with tools to minimize cart abandonment, our BRAiN Commerce solution is helping Shoeby unlock new opportunities for growth and customer satisfaction in a digital-first world.”

About Shoeby

Shoeby is a leading fashion retailer in the Netherlands, operating over 210 stores and a growing online presence. Renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to customer experience, Shoeby continues to set trends in both fashion and retail innovation.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

About SPH AG

SPH AG, based in Sindelfingen, Germany, specializes in IT consulting and digital transformation for the fashion and retail industries. With decades of experience, SPH AG empowers retailers to navigate the complexities of digitalization with innovative solutions.

