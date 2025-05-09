Author Anthony B. Gifford Announces New Book Exploring the Divide Between Jesus and Modern Christianity

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his upcoming book, "And Jesus Wept: How Christianity Abandoned Jesus of Nazareth", author and theologian Anthony B. Gifford offers a compelling exploration of how Christianity diverged from the original teachings and example of Jesus of Nazareth. It is set to challenge readers, spark dialogue, and encourage a reexamination of faith and history.𝐀 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞Anthony B. Gifford really digs deep into the very heart and historical transformation of the teachings of Jesus. The highly anticipated book reveals how the same core message of love, sharing, and community of Jesus was changed by the Roman Empire in the 4th century into institutional Christianity.“𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝐽𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑁𝑎𝑧𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑡ℎ ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑑𝑎𝑝𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛,” 𝑠𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝐺𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑑. “𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑏𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑠𝑒𝑒𝑘𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑡ℎ𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑡ℎ 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑢𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑐 𝑊𝑎𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐽𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑠.”𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤The idea for "𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐩𝐭" was born the day after the U.S. presidential election this year. Gifford grappled with the issue of how self-styled Christians can support leaders whose actions and values are in flat contradiction to those of Jesus. It was this disjunction that drove him to write this soon-to-be-released book on the disparity between institutional Christianity and the values of love, compassion, and justice, which Jesus epitomized.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:𝐀𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬’ 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Gifford provides a clear picture of the various aspects of the cultural, social, and political life within which Jesus lived and his teachings.𝐈𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲: It shows how the Jesus Movement became co-opted and transformed in power and hierarchy from love and community by the Roman Empire.𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Gifford's work is a fervent appeal that summons the reader to take on the Way of Jesus as the road through which one is healed and transformed.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤?“𝑨𝒏𝒅 𝑱𝒆𝒔𝒖𝒔 𝑾𝒆𝒑𝒕” is expected to engage any person who has undergone negative disillusionment from organized religion, while still being drawn into the true spiritual truths lying behind faith. It speaks to:• Spiritual Seekers• Former Churchgoers• History Enthusiasts• Activists and Change makers𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫Anthony Gifford has traveled an exceptionally unconventional road: growing up in a small town in Western Washington, questioning the conventional teachings of Christianity, and carving out an unusual career path that spans cattle ranching, teaching in a two-room schoolhouse, becoming an elder in the United Church of Canada, and serving for over twenty years as an ordained minister. Gifford turned to writing as a way to document his journey, challenge the status quo, and share his deeply thought-provoking experiences and insights.Gifford has authored several books, including Simeon’s Gospel and The Unspoken Cause of Auschwitz, each of which encourages readers to seek truth and embrace challenging perspectives.Anthony and his wife, Judy, live in a shared home with four others.𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝’𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤Even though And Jesus Wept is yet to be released, former books by Gifford have been highly praised for being deep, honest, and courageous. It is the nexus between historical scholarship and contemporary relevance that makes such works special.𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Gifford already expects this book to spark conversations and motivate readers to take action. Readers are welcome to respond with their ideas and share the unique journeys that inspire them.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫’𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧“𝐼 𝑑𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑖𝑒 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝐼 𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑛’𝑡 𝑑𝑜 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝐼 𝑘𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑡 𝑖𝑚𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡,” says Gifford. Through his upcoming book, "𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐩𝐭: 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐡", Anthony B. Gifford expects to bring truth, provoke thought, and inspire change.Watch out for any announcements regarding the book's release date and how to pre-order a copy. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧!

