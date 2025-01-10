AgriForce Growing Systems Announces Attendance at Microcap Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd . (NASDAQ: AGRI), a technology-driven company committed to sustainable innovation, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

AgriForce Growing Systems, Ltd.’s management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company’s recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky , Co-Owner of the New York Islanders , who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC’s Bob Pisani ; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.



Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com .

About AgriForce Growing Systems, Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is a tech company focused on building an integrated platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive value added benefits to our shareholders through use of sustainable technologies. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

