North Bay Resources Announces Operation of New Gravity Circuit at Bishop Gold Mill, California

BISHOP, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce the Company has acquired, installed and began processing ore from its Fran Gold Project using new gravity separation and gold recovery equipment at its Bishop Gold Mill. Microscopic analysis of the concentrate has shown significant recovery of gold (see Picture 1). Samples have been shipped to the Company’s Metallurgy Laboratory for assay and further analyses, prior to shipment to its gold refinery partner. The processing of gold continues. The concentrate was produced using centrifugal gravity recovery in a Knudsen Bowl. The Company is also adding a Gemini Table for further gravity concentrate and concentrate upgrading purposes as part of a switch to gravity primary operation with scavenger recovery by flotation. Commissioning of the flotation circuit is underway with the arrival of reagents earlier this week and one final reagent expected within 10 days.





Picture 1. Gold Concentrate from Knudsen Concentrator at Bishop Gold Mill

Metallurgy Study

Recent metallurgical recovery studies (see Press Release dated December 13, 2024) from Fran Gold Project ore totaled in excess of 97% from combined 67% by gravity and 29% by flotation have been reported. Head grade, reported at 0.91 ounces per ton gold, was upgraded by gravity to 8.54 ounces per ton gold with follow-on flotation of 2.69 ounces per ton gold producing a total concentrate of 11.23 ounces per ton, representing a 12x concentration.

Fran Gold Project

The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold’s 60,000 tonne per day Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. A gold deposit, 3700 feet in length, with width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The deposit contains 3 to 4 well defined parallel gold veins grading up to 2.6 troy ounces of gold per ton as well as wide sections of low and mid-grade gold in veins and disseminated in veinlets throughout the deposit. Surface trenching has identified a near surface sub-zone where the gold bearing veins swell and are accessible from surface. In addition, samples have assayed up to 1.68% copper and 5.1 troy ounces per ton silver. There is property wide potential for additional discoveries of gold and copper with numerous showings outside of the Bullion Alley Zone. There is approximately 5,000 tons of surface material available for shipment.

