Babylon Labs Integrates Tomo Enterprise SDK for Bitcoin Staking Testnet

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babylon Labs has integrated Tomo Connect's Enterprise SDK to power wallet connectivity for the Babylon Bitcoin Staking Phase-2 testnet . The integration is bringing Bitcoin wallets functionality to the Babylon protocol, enabling users to access staking functionality through leading Bitcoin-compatible wallets.

Enterprise SDK Integration

Tomo Enterprise SDK is an essential tool for developers building web-based applications within the Babylon ecosystem. Our extensively audited SDK is specifically designed to simplify wallet integrations while offering robust functionality tailored to the unique demands of blockchain projects.

Tomo Enterprise SDK delivers 2 important advantages:

-A Well-Defined Wallet Interface. At the core of Tomo Enterprise SDK is its well-defined wallet interface. Built specifically for the Babylon ecosystem, this interface ensures easy interaction with wallet functionalities for the Bitcoin and Cosmos ecosystems and reduces application development complexity.

-A One-Stop Solution for Popular Wallets. Gone are the days of fragmented wallet support. Tomo Enterprise SDK is a one-stop solution, enabling compatibility with various popular wallets including browser extensions, hardware wallets, and mobile solutions.

The SDK supports leading wallet providers:

-Tomo Wallet: Tomo Connect's Bitcoin-first extension supporting 20+ networks

-Web3 solutions: Cactus, Keystone, OKX, and BitGet wallet

-Native Bitcoin tools: UniSat

This broad compatibility means your dApp can reach more users across different platforms and devices without additional custom development.

The close connection between Tomo Connect and Babylon Labs helps our SDK design align with Babylon's protocols. We worked closely with Babylon Labs to ensure their solution supports any new feature launched with optimal performance.

Through this implementation, Babylon Labs has integrated multiple wallet providers through a single, standardized interface, eliminating the traditional complexity of wallet connections while maintaining the robust security standards that institutions require.

Phase-2 Testnet Architecture

The Babylon Phase-2 testnet (bbn-test-5) introduces advanced Bitcoin staking capabilities with Proof-of-Stake chain implementation. The platform processes both new Signet Bitcoin stakes and Phase-1 testnet stake migrations through a secure, non-custodial infrastructure.

The testnet incorporates multiple independent protocol participants:

-Signet Bitcoin stakers managing direct stakes

-Finality Providers securing network operations

-CometBFT validators producing blocks

-Liquid staking protocols optimizing reward generation

-Wallets providing secure transaction signing

-dApp developers deploying CosmWasm smart contracts

Launch Sequence

The future of Bitcoin staking unfolds across two key phases on January 8, 2025:

-For Phase-1 participants: Your existing stakes can be monitored through https://btcstaking.testnet.babylonlabs.io/ until 8:30AM UTC on launch day, ensuring a smooth transition to the new platform.

-Block Production Initiation: At 9AM UTC, the network springs to life as block production begins, opening registration for Finality Providers and validators to join the testnet ecosystem.

-Staking Platform Access: At 10AM UTC, the Phase-2 testnet staking web app (btcstaking.testnet.babylonlabs.io) goes live, introducing an upgraded experience that enables seamless registration of Phase-1 testnet stakes into the Phase-2 test Babylon chain.

-The first 72 hours after launch are reserved for Phase-1 Cap-1 stakes, after which the platform opens for all participants to create new staking positions.

Bitcoin DeFi Ecosystem

Major Bitcoin LSTs building on the Babylon protocol, including Lombard and Lorenzo, have integrated Tomo Connect Web SDK for secure wallet connectivity. This adoption demonstrates the SDK's capability to handle institutional-grade Bitcoin DeFi operations at scale.

About Babylon Labs

Babylon Labs focuses on Bitcoin security-sharing protocols with a vision of building a Bitcoin-secured decentralized world. The latest software development is the world's first trust less and self-custodial Bitcoin staking protocol, which enables Bitcoin holders to stake their BTC on other decentralized systems such as PoS chains, L2s, Data Availability (DA) layers, etc, enabling stakers to earn staking rewards without the need for third-party custody, bridge solutions, or wrapping services. The greater idea is to combine the high security and wide adoption of Bitcoin with the efficiency and scalability of PoS systems, increasing Bitcoin's utility.

About Tomo Connect

Tomo Connect provides SDKs that help developers add complete Web3 functionality to any app. With one integration, apps get social login, wallet features, and support for 35+ chains including EVM, Bitcoin, Solana, TON and more. Built with enterprise-grade security powered by Cubist, Tomo Connect serves 1M+ users and is backed by Polychain Capital, Consensys, OKX Ventures, and leading Web3 investors. You can get in touch with the Tomo Connect team here .

