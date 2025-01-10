TOMI Environmental Solutions Positioned to Address Growing Global Disease Threats with SteraMist Technology

Company Expands Reach to Government, Commercial Entities, and School Districts Amid Rising Concerns Over Spread of Respiratory Viruses such as RSV, HMPV, and H5N1

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that the Company is supporting partners and clients preparing for emerging public health threats as concerns grow over Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), and the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1). TOMI is leveraging its SteraMist technology to provide innovative infection prevention strategies essential to safeguard the health of government agencies, commercial clients, and school districts nationwide.

Building on its success in controlling past pandemics, including Ebola and SARS-CoV-2, TOMI is well-positioned to meet the urgent demand for effective infection prevention solutions in high-risk environments. Recent new contracts with school districts highlight TOMI’s expanding footprint in critical sectors as institutions enhance their preparedness for rising disease threats.

TOMI has been collaborating with distributors and customers as global infectious disease threats continue to intensify, including the recent surge of HMPV in China and the ongoing avian flu outbreak. HMPV, linked to severe illness in vulnerable populations, is highly contagious, spreading through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces. Similarly, H5N1 poses the risk of zoonotic and potential human-to-human transmission with the first human death recorded in Louisiana. With funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for pandemic preparedness, including $306 million for avian flu response, TOMI’s proven technology is well-suited to meet the disinfection needs of high-risk environments.

“Preparedness is the key to protecting public health and ensuring the safety of our communities," said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “As global disease risks grow, SteraMist technology offers unmatched disinfection capabilities, ensuring rapid, effective decontamination across diverse settings. From hospitals to schools and government facilities, our solutions are uniquely designed to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases like RSV, HMPV, and H5N1 while supporting proactive pandemic response efforts.

“TOMI’s SteraMist leaves no harmful residues and is environmentally friendly. It is ideal for a wide range of applications, including schools, universities, healthcare facilities, transportation systems, food production, and more. TOMI’s partnerships with school districts exemplify its ability to deliver effective infection control solutions to protect students and staff while contributing to public health efforts.”

TOMI Environmental Solutions is committed to supporting healthcare providers and public health officials in their efforts to combat emerging infectious diseases. By leveraging advanced disinfection technologies and promoting a culture of infection prevention and proactive disinfection, we can significantly improve the way the world reacts to the next pandemic.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the ability of TOMI’s products to address global epidemics and disease threats. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.