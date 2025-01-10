Pattern To Attend and Present at Biotech Showcase 2025 and the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced that Mark R. Anderson, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the TechBio portion of the Biotech Showcase 2025 investor forum, taking place January 13-15, 2025 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA. During the Biotech Showcase, Mr. Anderson will unveil just-discovered novel targets and novel molecular drugs focused on a rising population of younger colorectal patients. He will describe how these pattern discoveries were enabled by Pattern’s technological advances in Explainable AI (TrueXAI™) on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 3:15 PM PST. In addition, Mr. Anderson will also participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will take place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA at The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square.

During the conferences, Pattern will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners, showcasing the company’s 22 oncology pipelines, additional new oncology diagnostic pipelines in its realtime ProSpectral™ platform, recent ‘Beyond GPT’ achievements in its Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE), and anticipated milestones in bringing this new technology to the wider customer audience online as PatternDE™. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pattern, please contact Denyse Hudson at denyse@patterncomputer.com.

Mr. Anderson commented, “Pattern is a pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using other techniques or tools. We are optimally positioned to leverage the expertise of our PDE into the next generation of trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate world-class, high-value assets. These include, and are not limited to, seven combination cancer drugs and new diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers. Pattern seeks to partner with Pharma firms to bring these therapeutic and diagnostic technologies into clinical trials. These include: the recent identification of a novel drug target that is not actively expressed in any adult tissue, but is expressed in a subset of individuals with aggressive and early-onset Colorectal Cancer; new combination drugs against Triple Negative Breast Cancer and High-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer; as well as the ProSpectral multi-disease hyperspectral diagnostics research platform, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument. In addition, we have developed new discoveries and AI advances based on the PDE, and on our TrueXAI family of Explainable AI products. These products have already led to major new pattern discoveries in the most competitive and important fields of endeavor, from oncology drugs to EU AI regulatory compliance.”

Mr. Anderson added, “We are pleased to again be presenting during the Biotech Showcase 2025 Conference, an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year in San Francisco during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks, centered around the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025, in which Pattern will also be participating. The JP Morgan conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry, connecting global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community. We think this is the perfect audience and timing to be demonstrating ‘Beyond GPT’ tools that are trustworthy and transparent, something the medical community now increasingly demands.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in industry, business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics in cancer, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

