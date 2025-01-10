Netcapital Announces Exercise of Warrants

Boston, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NCPL, NPCLW), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced the entry into definitive agreements for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 270,861 shares of common stock of the Company originally issued in December 2023 and May 2024, having an exercise price of $10.85 per share, at a reduced exercise price of $1.80 per share. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-282590). The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $487,549, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the Company will issue new unregistered Series A-5 warrants to purchase up to 361,148 shares of common stock and new unregistered Series A-6 warrants to purchase up to 180,574 shares of common stock. The Series A-5 new warrants will have an exercise price of $2.07 per share, will be exercisable six months after issuance, and will expire five years thereafter. The Series A-6 new warrants will have an exercise price of $2.07 per share, will be exercisable six months after issuance and will expire eighteen months thereafter.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 13, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital purposes.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the 1933 Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the new warrants.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

Investor Contacts

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com

