Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) Acquires Solutions™ Naturopathic & SoftWave Acupuncture Clinics to Pioneer Nationwide Expansion of Non-Invasive Medical Treatments

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) has acquired the highly regarded Solutions™ Naturopathic & SoftWave Acupuncture Clinics in Arizona. Led by the esteemed Dr. Steven Ehrlich, Solutions™ has become a trailblazer in holistic healthcare by integrating state-of-the-art SoftWave technology with a deeply personalized approach to wellness. This acquisition represents DLMI’s commitment to revolutionizing healthcare by offering non-invasive, drug-free pain management solutions and a clear path to vitality and longevity for patients across the United States.





Leveraging Advanced SoftWave Technology to Heal Naturally

The primary aim of this acquisition is to incorporate Solutions™’ innovative SoftWave technology into a scalable clinic model, enabling DLMI to bring effective, non-invasive treatments to patients nationwide. SoftWave’s advanced acoustic wave therapy, a patented non-invasive treatment that activates cellular regeneration, offers hope to those who have long struggled with chronic pain, sports-related injuries, and other physical health challenges. The decision to acquire Solutions™ emphasizes DLMI’s focus on delivering treatments that get to the root of health issues, helping patients avoid dependency on pain medications while accelerating their recovery.

“This acquisition of Solutions™ Naturopathic & SoftWave Acupuncture Clinics marks a pivotal moment for DLMI, as we plan to grow this clinic model nationally. This also hits very close to home for me after losing my father to a form of ALS and seeing him constantly in discomfort and pain without any help from doctors or modern medicine,” said Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DLMI. “With Dr. Ehrlich’s decades of experience and the transformative power of SoftWave technology, we envision a future where we can help patients reclaim their quality of life without invasive procedures or lifelong dependence on medications.”

A National Vision to Meet Growing Demand in Pain Management

DLMI has plans to not only strengthen Solutions™’ Phoenix-based clinic but also to roll out this model nationwide, serving a growing demand for non-invasive treatments in fields ranging from general wellness to sports medicine. Dr. Ehrlich’s dedication to a comprehensive treatment model has made Solutions™ a sought-after destination for patients of all backgrounds, including those engaged in high-impact sports like pickleball. According to UBS analysts, pickleball-related injuries could cost Americans up to $500 million in medical expenses this year alone, particularly impacting Medicare-aged players who make up a third of pickleball’s frequent participants. DLMI’s expansion plans aim to meet this increasing demand for effective, accessible recovery solutions.

“At Solutions™, we have always strived to give people a way back to vibrant health and freedom from pain,” stated Dr. Ehrlich, Founder and Director of Solutions™. “Our approach combines the latest in medical technology with natural, step-by-step healing processes, and we are thrilled to partner with Diamond Lake Minerals to expand this vision. This acquisition will allow us to reach a much wider audience, helping patients manage their health proactively, avoid surgeries, and reduce dependence on pain medications.”

A Revolutionary Patient-Centered Tokenization Program: DLMyHealth™ Token

As part of DLMI’s commitment to promoting sustainable health outcomes, the company is also developing a unique patient reward program, the DLMyHealth™ Token. This tokenization program incentivizes patients who follow their personalized treatment protocols and adhere to recovery plans. By taking active roles in their health, patients can earn DLMyHealth™ Tokens, offering a tangible reward for their progress. This approach encourages patients to stay engaged with their health goals, reduce their reliance on painkillers, and lead healthier lives.

“We believe that the future of healthcare is as much about encouraging positive patient behaviors as it is about providing groundbreaking treatments,” added Esposito. “With the DLMyHealth™ Token, we’re giving patients an extra incentive to prioritize their health, rewarding them as they take real steps toward wellness.”

Expanding Patient-Centric, Holistic Care

The Solutions™ clinic offers a comprehensive suite of treatments, including Balance Method Acupuncture, hormone optimization, neurotransmitter modulation, and botanical nutrition plans. This combination of services, paired with SoftWave technology, provides patients with an individualized treatment path to address the root causes of chronic pain and illnesses. With an extensive range of patient success stories, Solutions™ has built a trusted reputation, which DLMI is excited to bring to new communities nationwide.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

About Solutions™ Naturopathic & SoftWave Acupuncture Clinics

Solutions™ Naturopathic & SoftWave Acupuncture Clinics, led by Dr. Steven Ehrlich, specialize in non-invasive, holistic healthcare solutions. The clinic offers cutting-edge SoftWave acoustic wave therapy, Balance Method Acupuncture, hormone optimization, neurotransmitter modulation, and personalized botanical nutrition plans. With a focus on addressing the root causes of pain and chronic conditions, Solutions™ empowers patients to achieve long-term health and vitality without reliance on medications or invasive procedures. Visit Solutions Acupuncture & Naturopathic Medicine to learn more or schedule a consultation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by DLMI and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLMI’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for DLMI’s products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Gary Zlobinskiy

ir@diamondlakeminerals.com

https://diamondlakeminerals.com/

For more information on the services offered by Solutions™ and to schedule a consultation, visit Solutions Acupuncture & Naturopathic Medicine .

