NextCure Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase 1 Study of LNCB74 (B7-H4 ADC) as Therapeutic for Treating Multiple Cancers

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class, and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of LNCB74, a B7-H4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) as a therapeutic for treating multiple cancers.

“Dosing the first patient in the LNCB74 Phase 1 study is a significant milestone for NextCure as we continue to advance our B7-H4 ADC program,” said Udayan Guha, M.D., Ph.D., NextCure’s Senior Vice President, Clinical & Translational Development. “We look forward to establishing the safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of LNCB74. We believe this novel ADC could potentially transform treatment options for multiple cancers.”

In December 2024, NextCure announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared its Investigational New Drug application for LNCB74.

LNCB74 is being developed in partnership with LigaChem Biosciences, Inc. as part of a collaboration and co-development agreement.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of differentiated mechanisms of actions including antibody-drug conjugates, antibodies and proteins. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response. www.nextcure.com

