Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,040 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Ambassador of Kuwait to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, January 10 - António Costa, President of the European Council, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On January 9, António Costa, President of the European Council, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

António Costa extended his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan regarding the plane crash,...

09 January 2025, 18:02

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Ambassador of Kuwait to Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more