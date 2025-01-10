Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Ambassador of Kuwait to Azerbaijan
On January 9, António Costa, President of the European Council, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
António Costa extended his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan regarding the plane crash,...09 January 2025, 18:02
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.