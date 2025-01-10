Enrolled Agents Are Taxpayers' Go-To Resource for Tax Season

EAs are year-round partners for tax preparation, representation, tax planning and solving IRS problems.

Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As taxpayers and businesses prepare for the upcoming tax season, the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) reminds the public that Enrolled Agents (EAs) are America’s trusted tax experts. With unmatched expertise in tax law, enrolled agents are federally licensed to represent taxpayers before the IRS and provide specialized guidance to navigate the complexities presented by the current tax landscape.

Enrolled Agents: Your Tax Season Allies

Enrolled Agents are uniquely qualified to assist taxpayers with all aspects of tax preparation and representation. As federally-authorized tax professionals, they bring:

In-Depth Expertise: Comprehensive knowledge of the tax code, allowing them to address even the most complex tax issues.

IRS Representation: Authority to represent taxpayers before the IRS in audits, collections, and appeals.

Year-Round Support: Unlike seasonal preparers, EAs provide tax planning, resolution services, and advice year-round.

“Tax season can be overwhelming and stressful for individuals and businesses alike, but enrolled agents are a reliable and strong resource available to help taxpayers simplify the process,” said Megan Killian, Executive Vice President of NAEA. “Whether you’re filing taxes, addressing an IRS notice, or planning for the future, EAs are uniquely equipped to support you the entire way.”

Tax Tips for a Smooth Filing Season

The NAEA also offers key tips to help taxpayers prepare for the upcoming tax year:

Organize Early: Gather all necessary documents, including W-2s, 1099s, receipts for deductions, and last year’s tax return.

Review Tax Law Changes: Stay informed about updates, such as changes to tax credits or deductions, that may impact your return.

Maximize Deductions and Credits: Work with an EA to identify all available deductions and credits, from education expenses to energy-efficient home improvements.

Verify Personal Information: Ensure Social Security numbers, bank account details, and other critical information are accurate to avoid delays.

Avoid Common Errors: Double-check your return for math errors, missing signatures, and incomplete forms.

File Electronically: E-filing is faster, more secure, and helps expedite refunds.

Beware of Scams: The IRS will never call or email to demand payment. Be cautious of fraudulent schemes during tax season.

Locate an Enrolled Agent Near You

Taxpayers seeking expert assistance can find a trusted Enrolled Agent through NAEA’s online directory at https://taxexperts.naea.org/expertdirectory. Enrolled Agents are available to provide personalized support to address your individually unique needs.

Engage with NAEA for Expert Insights

Members of the media are encouraged to connect with the NAEA during tax season for authoritative insights and expert commentary. Enrolled Agents are seasoned professionals who can provide valuable perspectives on tax law changes, common taxpayer challenges, and effective strategies for IRS compliance. NAEA representatives and members are available for interviews, articles, and other media contributions to help educate the public on navigating the complexities of the tax system. Contact naeapr@naea.org with your story details and deadline to be matched with an expert EA.

About the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

The National Association of Enrolled Agents is the only association solely dedicated to empowering enrolled agents and ensuring they are equipped to meet the needs of taxpayers. As the nation’s largest organization representing EAs, NAEA advocates for its members and promotes the value of their expertise to the public, policymakers, and the tax industry.

Brandy Spears National Association of Enrolled Agents 2028220727 bspears@naea.org

