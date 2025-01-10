Ranchero Completes Debt Settlement Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated November 15, 2024, it has completed its debt settlement with William Pincus (the “Creditor”), a former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, by issuing 1,136,666 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.06 per Share and issuing 330,769 Shares at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.090697 per Share to the Creditor in respect of past services provided by the Creditor. The Company received disinterested shareholder approval and TSX Venture Exchange approval for the debt settlement. The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on May 11, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project (the “Pinchi Project”). Ranchero can earn a 100% interest in the Pinchi Project, consisting of six mineral claims totaling 3,917 hectares, situated approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

52 1 (662) 437 8520

info@rancherogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” or stating that certain actions, events or results “ may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), or that are not statements of historical fact, may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms and acquisition of the Pinchi Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to risks related to financial markets and mining companies generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.