Prairie Operating Co. Completes Shelduck South Pad, Prepares for New Developments

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”) today announced the on-time completion of its initial eight-well Shelduck South pad in the DJ Basin and is set to have production fully online in the first quarter of 2025. The Shelduck pad, together with recent Nickel Road Operating (NRO) acquisition, represents the first phase in Prairie's 2025 development program.

“The on-time completion of the Shelduck South pad is a testament to the hard work of our team and represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy,” said Edward Kovalik, Chairman and CEO of Prairie Operating Co. “In addition to continuing acquisitions, we are now focused on leveraging this momentum to develop our high-quality assets that position us for long-term value creation.”

The Shelduck South pad, and future developments, utilize cutting-edge, electrified drilling and completion technologies that exemplifies Prairie’s commitment to sustainable and efficient operations. With the Shelduck South development completed, Prairie is now shifting focus to the recently acquired NRO acreage and the development of the Noble, Rusch and Genesis pads. These projects will build on the momentum established at Shelduck South, further expanding Prairie’s production footprint in the DJ Basin.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at www.prairieopco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations can be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 20, 2024, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report and Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

info@prairieopco.com

832.274.3449

