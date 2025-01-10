Upgaming Will Exhibit at ICE Barcelona 2025

Upgaming showcases its cutting-edge iGaming solutions at ICE Barcelona 2025, Jan 20-22, stand 4A35. Explore sportsbook, casino, mini-games, and more!

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming, enterprise iGaming solutions provider, will exhibit its iGaming products in the upcoming ICE Barcelona 2025. Taking place from January 20 to January 22, ICE Barcelona will bring together the top players and innovators of the iGaming industry.ICE Summit provides the perfect platform for Upgaming to showcase its range of iGaming solutions. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore our premium offerings at stand 4A35, including: Sportsbook Software : With over 112,000 live and 96,000 pre-match events monthly, our sportsbook stands out for its extensive coverage of more than 140 sports and 5,200 betting markets. Operators can opt to sportsbook API integration, which ensures seamless performance across any platform.- Award-Winning Casino Game Aggregator : Named "Aggregator of the Year" at SiGMA Eurasia 2023, this solution boasts a library of over 12,000 games from 180+ leading providers. Integration is swift and efficient, taking just one week.- Engaging Mini Games : Attendees can dive into a selection of mini-games designed to captivate players with high-speed, interactive gameplay. Highlights include the beloved Dino game, SpeedX, and AERO - "Best Crash Game of 2023" at SiGMA Europe Awards.In addition to these innovative products, Upgaming’s all-in-one enterprise iGaming platform will also be on display. Tailored for premium providers, this comprehensive solution is equipped with all the tools needed to optimize and upscale an iGaming business.ICE Barcelona offers a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration, and exploring cutting-edge advancements in iGaming. Upgaming invites all attendees to visit stand 4A35, where its team of experts will be ready to answer your questions, provide product demonstrations, and discuss how their solutions can transform your business.Don’t miss the chance to connect with Upgaming and discover how our products can take your iGaming operation to new heights. Save the date and visit Upgaming's Booth at ICE Barcelona 2025!

