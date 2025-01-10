Audrey Brown Named Chief Executive Officer of Promise Fund

Audrey Brown, CEO, Promise Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promise Fund , a South Florida-based non-profit co-founded by Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker , announced that Audrey Brown has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization.With over 20 years of experience in the health care and insurance industry, coupled with her advocacy experience, Brown is a dedicated and proven leader. Before joining the Promise Fund, she served as president and CEO of the Florida Association of Health Plans, Inc. Prior to that, her extensive career included leadership roles with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, AvMed Health Plans, and the Executive Office of Governor Jeb Bush, reflecting her dedication to driving meaningful impact in Florida’s health care marketplace.“Audrey brings an enormous amount of health care industry and policy experience to the Promise Fund,” said Ambassador Brinker. “She will play a critical role as we expand our geographic service area to help women throughout Florida, and we’re thrilled to have her on our team.”Promise Fund reaches tens of thousands of women in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin Counties who are uninsured, underinsured or have limited or no access to healthcare. The organization, founded in 2018, is dedicated to increasing survivorship from cervical cancer and breast cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings, as well as early detection, treatment, and beyond.To date, Promise Fund has reached 41,208 individuals through outreach and education and has impacted the lives of 14,576 women through access to screenings, diagnostics, and care.“I know from first-hand experience that access to care is critical and early detection can improve health outcomes and save lives,” said Brown. “I am privileged to join the Promise Fund and work with the team to ensure we are removing barriers to access so that all women – both locally here in Palm Beach and ultimately across the state of Florida – can get screened and enter treatment at earlier stages to improve outcomes. Screening is a critical first step in ensuring that all women get the care they deserve, and the Promise Fund’s mission-driven work is changing lives.”ABOUT PROMISE FUNDPromise Fund, founded in 2018, is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing survivorship from breast and cervical cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings, as well as early detection, treatment, and beyond. To date, they have touched 41,208 through outreach & education and impacted the lives of 14,576 women through access to screenings, diagnostics, and care. To learn more, visit thepromisefund.org. Follow on Instagram @thepromisefund and on Facebook @PromiseFundofFL.

