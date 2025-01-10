Pet Care E-Commerce Market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% reaching US$108 billion by 2030

The pet care e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12%, reaching a market size of US$108.461 billion in 2030 from US$73.414 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, INDIA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pet care e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12%, reaching a market size of US$108.461 billion in 2030 from US$73.414 billion in 2025.A new analysis report on the global pet care e-commerce market, which is forecasted between 2024 and 2030, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence The pet care e-commerce market refers to all those platforms offering specialized pet care products & services. This includes pet food, grooming products such as combs & brushes, shampoos and conditioners, etc., and health & wellness products such as supplements, probiotics, etc., among many other products.As per the report, the global pet care e-commerce market is anticipated to develop at a considerable pace.The world is experiencing a significant rise in the adoption of pets. The growing adoption of pets is driven by rising disposable incomes and urban lifestyles that encourage companionship with animals. Many people now seek emotional support and comfort from their pets. Additionally, the rising disposable income has enabled individuals to allocate more resources to the care and well-being of their pets. For example, the U.S. pet industry expenditure has increased from US$90.5 billion in 2018 to US$147 billion in 2023, showing the rapid expansion of the pet care products market. This has led to an increase in demand for pet care products such as foods, supplements, shampoos & conditioners, brushes and combs, toys, and pet accessories, among many others.The rising e-commerce industry has significantly transformed the pet care market as it is easier for consumers to access a wide range of products online for their pets. The increasing internet penetration and proliferation of smartphones are further propelling the market growth of the e-commerce pet care market as it makes these products more accessible.View a sample of the report or purchase the complete study at https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pet-care-e-commerce-market Based on pet type, the global pet care e-commerce market is divided into dog, cat, and others. The segment of dogs is anticipated to have a high percentage due to the number of people owning dogs and the demand for specific products like food and grooming supplies. Cat and others are also growing with niche offerings and the convenience of online shopping for smaller pets such as birds and fish.The global pet care e-commerce market is categorized based on product into pet grooming, pet food, medications, and others. The pet food segment is estimated to account for a dominant share, given the ever-growing demand for premium, organic, and other special diets. Pet grooming and medications segments are seeing growth due to pet health consciousness and the emerging online pet care solution platforms, whereas others include accessories and toys based on consumer demand to upgrade the lifestyles of pets.Based on geography, the global pet care e-commerce market is extending majorly in the North American region due to various factors. North America accounted for a significant global pet care e-commerce market share. As per the American Pet Products Association, the U.S. had a total net pet care product expenditure of US$147 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow at a decent CAGR during the forecast period.A rapidly growing number of pet owners in countries like the United States and Canada is the major driver of this regional market’s growth. The presence of a well-established e-commerce industry and major market players are contributing to this region's pet care e-commerce market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global pet care e-commerce market that have been covered are PetSmart Inc., Walmart Inc., and Chewy, Inc. among others.This analytics report segments the global pet care e-commerce market on the following basis:• By Pet Typeo Dogo Cato Others• By Producto Pet Groomingo Pet Foodo Medicationso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao Others• Companies Profiledo PetSmart Inc.o Amazon.com, Inc.o Walmart Inc.o Chewy, Inc.o Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.o PetMed Express, Inc.o BarkBoxo Dover Saddlery, Inc.o Pet Care Solutions Pvt. Ltd.o PETstocko NestleExplore More Reports:• Pet Food Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pet-food-market • Pet Grooming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-grooming-market • Pet Food Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-food-ingredients-market

