Trump Sparks Renewed Interest in Greenland: But ‘Greenland Belongs to the People of Greenland’

Modern Inuksuk looking over Colonial Harbour in Nuuk, Greenland. Photo: Rachael Lorna Johnstone

In recent days, Donald Trump’s comments regarding Greenland and the informal visit of his son Donald Trump Jr. have reignited discussions about sovereignty, geopolitics, and international law. During his previous presidency, Trump floated the idea of purchasing Greenland in 2019, which at the time was widely dismissed as an absurd proposition. Both Greenlandic and Danish governments stated that Greenland was not for sale and that the Greenlanders were in command of their own future. Reviving the issue, Trump now insists that American ‘ownership and control’ over Greenland is an ‘absolute necessity.’ When asked, Trump refused to rule out the use of force to bring Greenland under U.S. control. This statement, whether hyperbolic or serious, raises pressing questions about the role of international law, the Arctic’s strategic importance, and Greenland’s independence.

Trump’s Renewed Focus: Beyond Buying Greenland

Trump’s latest remarks shift from the 2019 narrative of purchasing Greenland to asserting control over it. While his comments about not ruling out the use of force may be seen as inflammatory and were made in response to a question regarding both Greenland and the Panama Canal, they reflect a broader pattern of prioritizing U.S. interests over international norms. This rhetoric has understandably caused alarm in Greenland and beyond. Having reiterated that ‘Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland,’ Mute Egede, Prime Minister of Greenland called for a calm and unified response.

The suggestion of military intervention has drawn parallels to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the comparison is not exact. Greenland is not (yet) a sovereign state under international law, but an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The Greenlanders are recognised as a ‘People’ in international law, with full rights to determine their own future. A pathway to complete independence, or other change in status is laid out in the Self Government Act. In short, and it should be repeated ad nauseum, Greenland cannot simply be bought or acquired from Denmark. Rather, the U.S. and other States or international organisations are invited to collaborate with Greenland as equal partners. Any use of force by one NATO state against another would not only violate international law but also strain U.S. credibility on the global stage. European leaders have reiterated their commitment to defending Greenland’s sovereignty, in turn upholding and reinforcing international law.

History Repeats Itself: It Has To; No One Listens

This is the not the first time the U.S. looks to purchasing territory from the Kingdom of Denmark. In 1916, the US bought the erstwhile Danish West Indies (now U.S. Virgin Islands). In the same treaty, the US renounced any claim to Greenland and recognised Danish sovereignty over the entire island.

Greenland was listed as a colony at the United Nations until 1953, when it became an integral part of Denmark. Critics argue that this transition lacked proper consent from Greenlanders and did not meet international standards. Since 2009, the inherent right of Greenland as a “People” under international law has been acknowledged in Danish and Greenlandic law through the Self-Government Act with a unilateral right to independence. This right to self-determination is inherent to the People of Greenland under international law and can be exercised at any time.

Independence and Self-Determination

Greenland’s reaction to Trump’s comments has been firm and clear. PM Múte Egede emphasized that Greenland’s future is for its people to decide, rejecting any external attempts to dictate their course. This sentiment aligns with the broader principle of self-determination enshrined in international law. Minister for Independence and Foreign Affairs, Vivian Motzfeldt likewise issued a statement that: “Greenland belongs to the People of Greenland – and Greenland’s development and future are decided solely by its people.” However, she also extended the hand of friendship and ongoing cooperation to the U.S. as an important ally.

Discussions about Greenland’s independence have intensified in recent years. The 2009 Self-Government Act provided Greenland with control over most domestic affairs, including mineral resources, and outlined a clear pathway to independence. In 2023, a government-appointed commission released a draft constitution for an independent Greenland. This draft, while still under public discussion, reflects Greenland’s desire to remove what Premier Egede described in his New Year’s address as the “shackles of colonialism.”

Greenland’s relationship with Denmark has been marked by systemic injustices. Social experiments on Greenlandic children, wage discrimination, segregated schooling, non-recognition of fatherhood, forced contraception policies, and biased parental competence tests have all left deep scars. While Denmark’s financial subsidies remain central to Greenland’s economy, there is a growing push for self-reliance. This encourages some Greenlandic politicians to seek economic support from alternative sources. Parliamentary elections must be held no later than 6th April 2025 and independence is likely to be a key electoral issue.

The Strategic Importance of Greenland

Mainstream Arctic strategic and security discourse asserts that Greenland’s geopolitical significance lies in its location and sub-soil resources. Greenland plays a vital role in NATO’s security framework, particularly in light of the Greenland-Iceland-UK (GIUK) gap. The U.S. has maintained a military presence at Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) since World War II, underscoring Greenland’s importance for U.S. surveillance and missile defense in the Arctic. New shipping routes and perceived resource opportunities have brought Greenland to the fore of international relations. Greenland is rich in rare earth elements, resources essential for the energy transition and other contemporary and emerging technologies. The U.S., the European Union, and other nations are keen to reduce their dependence on Chinese-dominated supply chains. Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland reflects these strategic and economic considerations. However, Greenlandic leaders have emphasized that any partnerships, whether with the U.S. or other nations, must respect their sovereignty and align with their long-term goals.

International Law and the Rule-Based International Order in the Arctic

Trump’s suggestion of using force to control Greenland raises serious concerns about the erosion of international norms. His slightly more credible threat of economic sanctions against Denmark, if it fails to capitulate, points to a return to hyper-realism in international law. It indicates a rejection of the international rule of law in favour of strong-man politics where perceived short-term gains (including domestic support) are prioritised over long-term, mutually advantageous negotiated solutions. The principle of self-determination is a cornerstone of modern international law. Greenland’s people have the exclusive right to decide their political future, whether through continued association with Denmark, full independence, or other arrangements. A blatant rejection of this principle by a (if not the) major Western power weakens the entire global order. In this context, the firm expressions of support for Greenland’s sovereignty, from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and others, are important to shore up the norm. Such rhetoric also strains alliances within NATO. Denmark, a key ally, has reaffirmed its commitment to Greenland’s sovereignty. Any perceived threat to this sovereignty could create divisions within NATO and provide adversaries like Russia and China with opportunities to exploit Western discord, including through disinformation campaigns.

Conclusion: Respecting Greenland’s Future

Greenland’s 2024 – 2033 Foreign Policy Strategy is titled “Greenland in the World: Nothing about us without us”. While it charts a course for more international collaboration, Greenland’s future is for its people to decide. This means all of us, and we mean ALL of us, should listen to and ask Greenland about its future, especially its democratically elected representatives. This is what self-determination means. As Múte Egede emphasized, “The future is ours and ours to shape.” Donald Trump’s provocative statements, whether considered declarations of policy or performative posturing, highlight the importance of respecting sovereignty and self-determination, more than ever.

For the U.S., links with Greenland represent a strategic opportunity to strengthen Arctic policy and alliances. However, this must be pursued through diplomacy and cooperation, not coercion. As the Arctic becomes increasingly central to global geopolitics, Greenland’s role will grow. The challenge for all parties involved is to ensure that Greenland’s path forward is guided by its people and free from external pressure.

Dr. Romain Chuffart is The Arctic Institute’s Managing Director. He is also the Nansen Professor in Arctic Studies at the University of Akureyri.

Prof. Rachael Lorna Johnstone is Professor of Law at the University of Akureyri in Iceland and at Ilisimatusarfik – The University of Greenland. She is also a Fulbright Arctic Initiative IV scholar.