Slice by Hu Zou and Miao Jingyi Wins Iron A' Design Award in Audio and Sound Equipment Design Category

Slice

Innovative Outdoor Speaker Design Recognized for Excellence in Audio and Sound Equipment Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of audio products design, has announced Slice by Hu Zou and Miao Jingyi as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Slice within the audio products industry, positioning it as a design that aligns with and advances industry standards and practices.Slice's innovative design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders. By breaking the conventional notion that speakers must be placed on the ground, Slice integrates more closely with the natural environment, allowing users to enjoy music more easily and comfortably outdoors. The speaker's ability to swing and rotate in the wind creates a unique and pleasing auditory experience, reminiscent of a wind chime.What sets Slice apart is its thin and lightweight form, achieved through the utilization of existing technology to ensure high sound quality and a good auditory experience. The design's close connection to the natural environment required consideration of factors such as wind and sunlight during the research process, adding to the complexity of product development. Slice is made of biodegradable and recyclable plastic, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and harmony with nature.The Iron A' Design Award serves as motivation for Hu Zou and Miao Jingyi to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement in the field of outdoor audio equipment design, inspiring the creation of products that seamlessly integrate with natural surroundings while delivering exceptional sound quality.Slice was designed by Hu Zou and Miao Jingyi, graduates of the Innovation Design Department at Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Interested parties may learn more at:About Hu Zou and Miao JingyiHu Zou and Miao Jingyi are award-winning designers from China who have graduated from the Innovation Design Department of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. They have been recognized by numerous international design awards, including the iF Design Award, International Design Excellence Awards, Spark Design Awards, Asia Design Prize, K Design Award, and European Product Design Award, among others. Their innovative and creative approach to design has garnered them global recognition in their field.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges designs that are highly regarded, admired, and cherished for their practicality and innovation in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. The award criteria include innovative sound quality, user interface design, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic functionality, technological advancement, material selection, environmental sustainability, production efficiency, market relevance, cultural significance, inclusive design, ease of maintenance, durability and longevity, safety measures, brand identity enhancement, cost-effectiveness, compactness and portability, versatility of use, integration with other devices, and future-proof design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. The competition welcomes a diverse range of participants, including leading sound equipment designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, established sound equipment manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, audio products industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional sound equipment design skills. Winning the A' Design Award offers a chance to elevate one's status within the competitive industry and inspire future trends. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://adesignsummit.com

