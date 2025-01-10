Automotive Wiring Harness Market to Hit $73.71 Billion by 2030, Driving Advances in Vehicle Connectivity and Safety

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Growth

Development of vehicles with advanced safety features and technological advancements drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Material (Copper, Aluminum, and Others), Propulsion (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Voltage (Low Voltage, and High Voltage), and Application (Body & Lighting, Engine, HVAC, Chassis, Dashboard & Cabin, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global automotive wiring harness industry was pegged at $47.61 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $73.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/643 Electric vehicles operate on electric power, while reducing maintenance costs, and carbon emissions. Various countries across the world promote the use of electric vehicles to reduce the adoption of traditional gasoline fuel based vehicles and decrease their carbon footprint. Electric vehicles are integrated with high voltage wiring harnesses. The growth in demand for electric vehicles is expected to accelerate the demand for high voltage wiring harnesses to handle complex electric vehicle systems.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-Leoni AGFujikura Ltd.NexansAutoelectricGmbhYura CorporationSamvardhanaMotherson GroupAptiv PLCLear CorporationYazaki CorporationFurukawa Electric Co., LtdSumitomo Electric Industries, LtdThe copper segment to dominate by 2030-By material, the copper segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global automotive wiring harness market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high efficiency of copper in automobiles, electrification of vehicles, and rise in demand for larger vehicles, such as SUVs, and vans. The aluminum segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2030. The adoption of aluminum-based wiring harnesses is expected to increase during the forecast period to reduce weight and costs associated with copper wiring harnesses and this drives the growth of the segment.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/643 The ICE vehicles segment held the lion's share in 2020-Based on propulsion, the ICE vehicles segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global automotive wiring harness market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Increase in demand for passenger vehicles, development of passenger cars with advanced safety features, and growing demand from emerging economies drive the demand for the segment. However, the electric vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% by 2030. This is because various countries across the world are promoting the use of electric vehicles to reduce the adoption of traditional gasoline fuel-based vehicles and decrease their carbon footprint. The report also includes an analysis of the hybrid vehicles segment.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to lead the trail in terms of revenue-By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global automotive wiring harness market, and is anticipated to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to growth in demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, as well as rise in adoption of electric vehicles in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6%. Factors such as the introduction of vehicle emission protocols and rise in the demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles drive the growth of the LAMEA automotive wiring harness market 🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-wiring-harness-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The StudyBy material, the aluminum segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle type, the two wheeler segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By voltage, the high voltage automotive wiring harness segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the dashboard and cabin segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-car-infotainment-market - In-Car Infotainment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Installation Type and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/traction-motor-market-A06635 - Traction Motor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, Type and Power Rating : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-switches-market-A11058 - Automotive Switches Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Design, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-car-infotainment-market - In-Car Infotainment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Installation Type and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.