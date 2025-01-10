Solid State Lighting Market to Illuminate Growth: Key Trends and Projections for 2020-2027

Solid State Lighting Market Growth

Solid State Lighting Market is Expected to Reach $74.25 Billion by 2027

LED lighting rises with energy-saving policies; future lighting to integrate with the internet, driving smart home trends, says Stephan Buurma.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " Solid State Lighting Market by Type, Installation Type, Application, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the solid state lighting industry was valued at $32.65 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by Europe and North America.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2563 Solid state lighting uses a specially formulated semiconductor material that produces visible light on the passage of electric current through it. Solid state lighting reduces energy consumption almost by 50% percent and cuts down carbon dioxide emissions. It also offers controllability of spectral power distribution, temporal modulation, color temperature, spatial distribution, and polarization properties. It spurs the evolution of a completely new lighting industry. As a result, the demand for solid state lighting is gaining momentum globally.Energy saving majorly drives the growth of the solid state lighting market as solid state luminaries are highly energy-efficient and cost-effective. Moreover, remarkable technical features of this type of lighting, an increase in governmental initiatives to aid sustainable development, and a rise in awareness among the population about the effects of lighting on human health are expected to further boost the solid state lighting market growth . Furthermore, the emergence of smart lighting and fostering innovations to increase the efficacy of solid state luminaries offer lucrative growth opportunities. However, lack of control compatibility and heat management issues due to small size are some of the prominent factors that hinder the growth of the market. Consequently, the solid state lighting industry necessitates technological investments to accelerate the growth of new applications.The LED segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019. The LED and OLED segments collectively accounted for around 97% market share in 2019. The increase in a number of government-sponsored consortia is anticipated to enhance the solid state lighting market growth.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2563 The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the solid state lighting market. A drastic decline was witnessed in demand for solid state luminaries from various end users of solid state lighting. However, the demand from the medical industry accelerated during the pandemic. In addition, the market has been witnessing slow growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.Region-wise, the solid state lighting market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major share of the global market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in revenue during the forecast period, owing to various key developments by the market players in the region. Europe holds the second-largest share in the global solid state lighting market. It is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for energy-efficient solid state luminaries to meet sustainable development goals.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2019, the LED segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.- The indoor and outdoor lighting segments together accounted for around 70.0 % of the solid state lighting market share in 2019.- The industrial and commercial segment contributed a major share of 40.0% during 2019.- China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific solid state lighting market, accounting for more than 15.0% of the market in 2019.The key players profiled in the report include Cree, Inc., Energy Focus Inc., General Electric Company, Nichia Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation. The market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the solid state lighting market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2563 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.