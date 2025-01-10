PHILIPPINES, January 10 - Press Release

January 9, 2025 Jinggoy to Metro Manila, Caraga employers: Comply with wage hike order for 'kasambahays' SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has called on "kasambahay" employers in Metro Manila and the Caraga region to comply with the wage increases for domestic workers that takes effect this month. "May mga personal din silang pangangailangan na kailangang tugunan na sumusunod sa pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin at iba pang gastusin. Gaya ng ibang arawan ang sweldo, may karapatan din sila na mabigyan ng pagtaas ng kanilang buwanang sahod," Estrada said. Estrada, principal author of Republic Act No. 10361, or the "Batas Kasambahay" or the Domestic Workers Act, underscored that the law not only protects domestic workers from abuse, harassment, and violence, but also grants them the same labor rights and standards as other workers, including fair wages and the assurance that they will be treated with dignity and respect. "Bukod sa pinagpapaguran ng kasambahay ang kanilang buwanang sahod, pinagmamalasakitan din nila and kanilang mga employer at malaking ambag ito kung tutuusin para mapabuti ang kalidad ng pamumuhay ng bawat pamilyang kanilang pinaglilingkuran araw-araw," the Senate leader said. The veteran lawmaker also said that compliance with the wage order not only promotes the dignity and welfare of "kasambahays" but also shows the employers' genuine care for their well-being and fosters an environment where they feel valued. As of January 4, 2025, the minimum wage for "kasambahays" in Metro Manila has been increased from P6,500 to P7,000 per month. This change is based on Wage Order No. NCR-DW-05 issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) on December 12, 2024. The RTWPB in the Caraga region also approved an increase of P1,000 for domestic workers, raising their minimum monthly wage to P6,000 effective January 12, 2025. "These wage increases affirm our nation's dedication to uplifting the quality of life for our kasambahays, who play a vital role in countless Filipino households. As the father of the Batas Kasambahay, I welcome these adjustments and urge employers to adhere to the wage board's orders. This is not just a legal mandate but a moral obligation to recognize and honor the contributions of our household helpers," Estrada said. He also reiterated his call for the continued enforcement of the Batas Kasambahay, which likewise institutionalizes the domestic workers' access to benefits such as social security, Pag-IBIG, and PhilHealth. "The wage increase is a significant milestone, but it is just one aspect of ensuring that the rights and welfare of kasambahays are upheld. We must work together to ensure the full implementation of the Batas Kasambahay for the benefit of every household helper in the country," he said.

