Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with American business leaders

CANADA, September 1 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Association of Manufacturers, Jay Timmons, and with the CEO of Business Roundtable, Joshua Bolten.

During both meetings, Prime Minister Trudeau underlined the close economic relationship between Canada and the United States. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of a stable and predictable business environment and the concerning impacts that proposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian products would have on Canadians and Americans alike.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted that trade and investment between Canada and the U.S. supports millions of jobs on both sides of the border and helps ensure the secure flow of goods and people between countries. The Prime Minister noted that free and integrated trade is vital to both countries’ economic competitiveness and prosperity.

In his discussions, the Prime Minister reiterated that a tariff on goods crossing the border would have negative impacts for both Canada and the United States. He emphasized that tariffs only raise prices, discourage growth and investment, and negatively affect financial markets, stressing the importance of continued free trade and the free flow of goods and services.

Prime Minister Trudeau also emphasized the swift action that Canada has taken to strengthen border security through Canada’s Border Plan, released in December 2024.