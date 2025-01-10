ThinkCareBelieve: California’s Secrets Exposed to The Light

Hollywood, California, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Main Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/09/californias-secrets-exposed-to-the-light-2/

Amid California's largest natural disaster, a shadowy truth emerges out of the flames of the fire. ThinkCareBelieve has posted an article shining the light on what lies underneath the ruins of Hollywood Celebrity homes in the underground world that has existed for celebrities for decades. In ThinkCareBelieve's article, it shows the close proximity of the Palisades fire to the underground tunnel system. The article also reveals reports of the underground economy of trafficking of children down there and what has been happening to the children that are sold into various forms of slavery. The article also covers the over 500,000 missing immigrant children being trafficked into the US and how they are being used to create a designer drug for the elite. It also goes into what happens to the children when they are no longer useful and that connection to the biolabs in Ukraine and elsewhere.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also shares the testimony of DHS whistleblower Ms. Rodas about how the Department of Human Services has been placing illegal immigrant children with unvetted sponsors who are later found to be cartel gang members and now there are over 500,000 children missing. Ms. Rodas also makes reccommendations for reclassifying major cartels as foreign terrorist organizations so the miliitary can be utilized to track down the missing children and collect the criminals for immediate prosecution and deportation.

The article shares how President Trump has over a hundered Executive Orders to sign immediately upon his inauguration and will immediately conduct "Operation Aurora" to start the largest deportation operation in U.S. history along with efforts to secure our border.

It also explains that these penalties will be fully enforced:

Quicker Trial

Human Smuggling: 10 yr min.

Child Trafficking: Life

Child or Woman S*x Trafficking: Death Penalty

Drug Dealers and Traffickers: Death Penalty

Anyone killing ICE, Border Patrol or Law Enforcement: Death Penalty

ThinkCareBelieve's article explains that this is about making our country safe for our children and their future. With open eyes and hearts connected, we will face this and deal with it. Humanity around the world must unite and stand strongly together- for the children who need us, and for our future. There is a resolute tenseness in the absolute devastation and destruction occurring in California right now. Prayers for the residents, the animals and nature affected by these fires. The pictures make it look like an Armageddon or a hellish inferno. May God bless us all.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###





CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: joanne@thinkcarebelieve.blog WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.