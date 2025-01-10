Autologous Conditioned Plasma Market Poised for 11.6% CAGR Growth through 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Awareness Rising among Healthcare Providers and Patients about Efficacy of Autologous Conditioned Plasma-based Therapies

Rockville, MD, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autologous conditioned plasma market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 594.9 million in 2024, according to a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is forecasted to advance at a prolific CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034.

In recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, including sports injuries and osteoarthritis. Autologous conditioned plasma is utilized as a therapeutic option for different conditions affecting tendons, ligaments, and joints. Constant advancements taking place in processing technologies for autologous conditioned plasma, such as centrifugation techniques, are forecasted to contribute to market expansion.

Market players are constantly investing to bring improvements in the preparation and development of autologous conditioned plasma to increase usability in clinical settings. In addition, increasing awareness among more healthcare providers and patients related to the benefits of ACP in reducing recovery time and promoting healing is projected to boost its adoption among healthcare providers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global autologous conditioned plasma market is estimated at US$ 594.9 million in 2024.

in 2024. Global demand for autologous conditioned plasma is projected to reach a value of US$ 1.78 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Sales of autologous conditioned plasma are forecasted to rise at a stellar CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. North America is forecasted to hold 6% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.

share of global market revenue by 2034-end. Demand for autologous conditioned plasma in specialty clinics is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.9% and reach a valuation of US$ 687.9 million by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. Autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is projected to account for 3% share of the global market by 2034.

“Rising prevalence of sports-related injuries and musculoskeletal disorders and growing adoption of regenerative medicine are fueling demand for autologous conditioned plasma,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Autologous Conditioned Plasma Market

Prominent companies operating in the autologous conditioned plasma market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., AdiStem Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Biotechnology Institute BTI, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., EmCyte Corporation, Dr. PRP America LLC, Vivostat A/S, Royal Biologics, Platelex S.R.O., Regen Lab SA, and Exactech, Inc.

Minimal Risks Associated with Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin

Demand for pure platelet-rich fibrin (P-PRF) is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12% and reach a market valuation of US$ 779.8 million by 2034-end. The growing use of P-PRF is owing to its extensive application in tissue repair, regeneration, and healing processes. In addition, the low risk associated with this procedure along with the ability to accelerate musculoskeletal tissue repair capacity is forecasted to contribute to an increase in its demand.

Autologous Conditioned Plasma Industry News:

Leading market players are leveraging strategic partnerships to deliver more efficient autologous conditioned plasma solutions. Additionally, extensive R&D efforts are bolstering revenue streams, while a focus on quality products and supply chain enhancement remains a priority.

For example, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. formed an alliance with OSSIS in July 2021. Based in New Zealand, OSSIS specializes in hip replacement treatments. This partnership is expected to strengthen Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.'s market position.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the autologous conditioned plasma market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on composition type (pure platelet-rich plasma [P-PRP], pure platelet-rich fibrin [P-PRF], leukocyte- & platelet-rich plasma [L-PRP], leukocyte- & platelet-rich fibrin [L-PRF]), source (autologous platelet-rich plasma, allogeneic platelet-rich plasma, homologues platelet-rich plasma), indication (skin ulcers, bone fractures & grafts, prostheses surgeries, oral implantology, sport injuries & trauma, cosmetic surgeries), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, orthopedic & trauma centers, research institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

