DDOT Expanding Clear Lanes Enforcement to New Locations

(Washington, DC) —Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced additional Clear Lanes locations in the District. The Clear Lanes program is a joint initiative between Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and DDOT that aims to improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety by using camera technology to identify illegally parked and stopped vehicles in dedicated bus lanes and bus zones. The locations are traffic sites where data analysis has identified need for expanding sections of bus lanes.

Beginning Monday, January 27, 2025, DDOT will initiate a 45-day educational phase for the expansion of bus zone and bus lane enforcement. During this period, violators will receive warning citations. Following the educational phase, starting Monday, March 17, 2025, DDOT will begin issuing $100 fines to vehicle owners for bus zone and bus lane violations.

The new Clear Lane locations and directions are as follows:

Street Direction From

H Street NW Eastbound 19th Street to 17th Street

H Street NW Eastbound 14th Street to 13th Street

Columbia Road NW Eastbound Harvard Street to 17th Street

11th Street NW Northbound Pennsylvania Avenue NW

11th Street NW Northbound H Street NW

11th Street NW Northbound I Street NW

11th Street NW Northbound K Street NW

11th Street NW Southbound L Street NW

11th Street NW Southbound K Street NW

11th Street NW Southbound I Street NW

For more information about automated camera safety enforcement locations, please visit our Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) HUB: https://ate.ddot.dc.gov/.

DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS). To learn more about TAS, visit: dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas.

