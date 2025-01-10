Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Brand New Music 'Ashes In The Snow,' A Stirring Anthem of Love, Resilience, and Hope

First Single From Upcoming New Album Produced by 9x Grammy winner Dave Cobb

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have unveiled their latest single, “Ashes in the Snow,” now available on all major digital platforms. Produced by legendary Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) and written in collaboration with the renowned H. Jack Williams, the track is a poignant ode to the fragility of relationships and the enduring power of love. “The simple message from ‘Ashes in the Snow’ is about keeping a relationship together and not letting it crumble or turn to ash, knowing that love is the most important thing,” explains frontman Robert Jon Burrison. Stream ‘Ashes In The Snow’. Watch The Official Music Video HERE “Ashes in the Snow” marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck, teasing a slate of fresh material from their upcoming new album in 2025. Recorded in Savannah, GA at Cobb’s studio, the song marries heartfelt lyrics with a classic rock sensibility, drawing inspiration from the band’s favorite ‘70s rock influences. Featuring melodic slide guitars, three-part harmony vocals, and lush keyboard layers, the single delivers an emotional depth that complements its epic, groove-driven arrangement while offering a glimpse into the creative direction the band is exploring, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable year.Guitarist Henry James adds, “We wrote this in the fall of 2023 during a jam session with H. Jack Williams, taking an idea he had and building off of it. It was one of the first songs we put together for our sessions with producer Dave Cobb. When we started recording, Dave suggested adjustments to the arrangement, lending a feeling of spontaneity to the track. Dave even played rhythm guitar, which is prominently featured. The result is something fresh and exciting that we’re incredibly proud of.”The release of “Ashes in the Snow” follows a landmark year for Robert Jon & The Wreck, which included a successful European tour, the release of the Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition, and standout performances that solidified their reputation as one of the most dynamic live acts in modern rock. With the addition of new songs like “Boss Man” and “Life Between The Lines,” the deluxe album has garnered critical acclaim for its rich storytelling and electrifying musicianship.The band is now gearing up to bring their signature live energy to audiences across the U.S. and beyond. Their 2025 Winter Tour kicks off aboard The Rock Boat XXIV, followed by headlining dates throughout the Southeast, culminating in performances on the Rock Legends Cruise XII and Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X. For tickets and more information, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com/tour Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 U.S. Winter Tour DatesJanuary 26-31 – Miami, FL – The Rock Boat XXIVJanuary 31 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward CenterFebruary 1 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts BonitaFebruary 2 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips CenterFebruary 4 – Birmingham, AL – Woodlawn TheatreFebruary 5 – Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde BarFebruary 6 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou TheatreFebruary 7 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood TheatreFebruary 8 – Elkin, NC – The Reeves Theater & CafeFebruary 11 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric TheatreFebruary 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XIIMarch 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XRobert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 E.U. Spring Tour DatesApril 15 - Hengelo, NL - MetropoolApril 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66April 17 - Lössnitz, DE - Zur LindeApril 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk EventbarApril 19 - Lyss, CH - KufaApril 20 - Nürnberg, DE - HirschApril 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid RoomApril 27 - Holmfirth, UK - PicturedomeApril 29 - Hull, UK - Welly ClubApril 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic StudiosMay 1 - Folkestone, UK - The QuarterhouseMay 2 - Venlo, NL - GrenswerkMay 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights FestivalMay 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2May 7 - Gloucester, UK - GuildhallMay 8 - Chester, UK - Live RoomsMay 10 - Portsmouth, UK - GuildhallAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

