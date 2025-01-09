Samsung TV Karaoke, Powered by Stingray Karaoke, Wins Prestigious CES Innovation Award in Content & Entertainment

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to announce that Samsung TV Karaoke, powered by the Stingray Karaoke app, has received the CES Innovation Award 2025 in the Content & Entertainment category. This award celebrates the innovative integration of the Stingray Karaoke app with Samsung's 2025 TVs, providing an exceptional karaoke experience directly in consumers' living rooms.

The Samsung TV Karaoke feature revolutionizes home entertainment by offering the world's first smart karaoke suite. This innovative solution eliminates the need for expensive microphones or sound systems. Users can simply sing into their mobile devices, and the app, driven by AI algorithms and vocal suppression technology, transforms any song into an instrumental track. The singer's voice is seamlessly mixed with sound effects and the music, all played through the TV speakers without any perceivable delay. Adding to the immersive experience, dynamic smart lights can be connected to sync with the vocals, creating the perfect karaoke atmosphere.

Karaoke fans can explore a vast library of over 100,000 licensed songs. The Stingray Karaoke app features an intuitive interface that enables users to search for songs by title, artist, lyrics, or genre in more than 30 languages. It offers various customization options, such as skipping, rewinding, and fast-forwarding songs, toggling background videos, and choosing to sing with or without lead vocals. With weekly updates adding new songs and specially curated playlists for different occasions, users can queue up to 100 songs, ensuring the ultimate karaoke party experience at home.

"Winning the CES Innovation Award is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of entertainment technology," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "Our collaboration with Samsung has allowed us to create a unique and accessible karaoke experience that brings people together in the comfort of their homes."

As Stingray continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the recognition from the CES Innovation Award underscores the company's dedication to enhancing entertainment technology. By partnering with industry leaders like Samsung, Stingray remains at the forefront of delivering exceptional and accessible entertainment experiences to audiences worldwide.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

